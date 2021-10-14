CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

Trojans fall short against Liberty

By Tanner Cobb
plattecountycitizen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trojans were their own worst enemy when the Park Hill football team stepped onto the gridiron to take on Liberty on Oct. 8, as it made numerous mistakes and fell 35-32. Whether it was a costly penalty, a poor special team’s play or a turnover, Park Hill dug itself in too large a hole to dig out of. The Trojans made a remarkable late surge, outscoring the Blue Jays 22-7 in the final 10:01 of the contest, but it wasn’t enough to come out with the victory.

