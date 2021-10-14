CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trojans take down Panthers in district championship

By Tanner Cobb
plattecountycitizen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith another battle of the Park Hills in the record books, the Lady Trojans’ tennis team came out on top of the Lady Panthers, 5-3, in the Class 3 District 8 Championship. In the district championship, the doubles teams played on Oct. 6 and the singles matches were on Oct. 7. Unlike the regular season, the athletes play best two out of three in the singles matches with a tiebreaker third set if it the sets are split.

