Trojans take down Panthers in district championship

With another battle of the Park Hills in the record books, the Lady Trojans’ tennis team came out on top of the Lady Panthers, 5-3, in the Class 3 District 8 Championship. In the district championship, the doubles teams played on Oct. 6 and the singles matches were on Oct. 7. Unlike the regular season, the athletes play best two out of three in the singles matches with a tiebreaker third set if it the sets are split.