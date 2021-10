Earlier this week Star Trek star and fan-favorite actor William Shatner set a record for oldest person in space after he boldly hitched a ride on a Blue Origins rocket that took him into the outer atmosphere. After landing Shatner had an emotional reaction, saying: "It was so moving to me This experience is something unbelievable," later addressing Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, Shatner added, "I'm so filled with emotion about what just happened ... it's extraordinary." Now with Shatner safely back on the ground a video of his time up in space from inside the craft has been released which you can find below.

