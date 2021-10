Illinois Republicans are livid about the first draft of congressional district maps released by the Democratic majority in the legislature. Congressman Rodney Davis has been drawn into a safe Republican district, but one that stretches hundreds of miles from just south of Rockford to deep southeastern Illinois. Davis calls the map a “shameful, partisan gerrymander” and “a complete joke.” Congressman Darin LaHood would be in the same district with fellow Republican incumbent Mary Miller. He says the map is a “slap in the face to good governance.”

