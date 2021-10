Today, our team published findings from the first longitudinal study on depression conducted on a representative sample of U.S. adults followed from Spring 2020 to 2021. We followed the same group of adults over 1 year to see how depression changed. Unlike every other traumatic event in recent history, we found that depression stayed high during the COVID-19 pandemic, and may have increased slightly between March-April 2020 and March-April 2021. Our team conducted one of the first studies to show that depression increased threefold from before COVID-19 to the start of it. We now see that depression went from 8.5% before COVID-19 to 27.8% in Spring 2020 up to 32.8% in Spring 2021. Today’s study shows that depression is not relenting.

