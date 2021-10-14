CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outage leaves over 3,000 without power in East County

By Christy Simeral
 4 days ago

SANTEE, Calif. — More than 3,000 customers in East County were without power Thursday morning, San Diego Gas & Electric reported.

The unplanned outage was impacting 3,045 customers in El Cajon, Santee, Fletcher Hills and Carlton Hills, according to SDG&E’s outage map.

The outage was reported at 10:54 a.m. Power was restored to the impacted customers by 2 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Erin Bean
4d ago

and soon, within the next 3 years, generators powered with gasoline will be illegal in CA thanks to dictator Newsom

