Behind Viral Videos

We're Convinced Megan Thee Stallion's Taste Buds Are Made of Ice After Watching This Hot Ones Video

By Njera Perkins
PopSugar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe don't know about you, but we feel like our head hottie in charge was well overdue for her Hot Ones appearance! Nonetheless, for the latest episode of the YouTube series, Megan Thee Stallion finally took on the Wings of Death challenge like the true hot girl that she is, and she actually handled the heat much better than we would've. During the interview, she bravely ate the super-spicy wings as she talked about how she made her mark in the music industry, working with BTS, the time Cardi B surprised her with a 120-pound albino python on the set of "WAP," and her intense love for anime.

