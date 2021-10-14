Gotham Knights Teasers Are Getting Creepy
Gotham Knights is set to resurface this Saturday at DC FanDome. What Batman fans can expect to see and learn from the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, remains to be seen. A new trailer plus gameplay is a safe bet, and there's a chance a release date will be revealed, or at least a more narrow release window than "2022." Whatever the case, WB Games Montreal has been hyping up the appearance all month over on Twitter with a variety of teasers, which are steadily getting creepier and creepier, leading to many fans wondering just how creepy the final product will be.comicbook.com
