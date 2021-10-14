CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Jericho Playing a Familiar Role in Match Vs. UFC Great Junior dos Santos

By Justin Barrasso
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

This won’t be the first time that Chris Jericho has thrown down with a UFC heavyweight, only this time it’ll be part of the script.

Chris Jericho will step into the ring Friday night on Rampage in a six-man tag team match, teaming with Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager against Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page and former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos.

But this won’t be the first time Jericho has faced off against a former UFC heavyweight champ.

Five years ago, Brock Lesnar headlined WWE’s SummerSlam in a match against Randy Orton. The encounter did not play out the way the crowd—or even the WWE roster—had anticipated. During the match, Lesnar removed his gloves and hit Orton with a vicious flurry of elbows and strikes, leaving Orton lying in a pool of his own blood as the match was awarded to Lesnar via a rare TKO.

Jericho, who was one of the most prominent voices at the time in the WWE locker room, stormed around backstage demanding answers about the finish of the match. His frustration caught the attention of Lesnar, who invited Jericho to take action if he was truly that unhappy.

So that is what Jericho did.

“When you get into that moment, it is what it is,” Jericho says. “You either go for it, or you put your tail between your legs and hide, and I’ve never been that type of guy. I’m more of the type to die with boots on. So I’ve had my issues and shoots with MMA guys before, like that one with Brock Lesnar, and I survived by the skin of my teeth.”

The match on Rampage with dos Santos will be a far different type of moment for Jericho. Now feuding with The Men of the Year (Sky and Page) as well as with Dan Lambert, the established MMA presence who founded American Top Team two decades ago, Jericho is looking to hit multiple targets.

Lambert has introduced some of his MMA stars to AEW, including dos Santos and UFC star Jorge Masvidal, who will also be ringside on Rampage , bringing more notoriety to the match. The six-man affords an opportunity for heavyweight giant dos Santos to work the craft with a 30-year wrestling legend in Jericho.

“It’s going to stand out as an attraction,” Jericho says. “There is a good chance that Jorge gets involved. And when you watch Junior dos Santos, you’re not going to see him do a leapfrog or a dropkick. He’s going to look like a UFC champion in the ring. I’m not expecting him to go out there and be Lawrence Taylor at WrestleMania . I want him to go out there and beat the crap out of us.

“And Dan Lambert is an actual heel out there. He understands the business. There will be a lot to the endgame here. One of the reasons is to get Junior dos Santos into the ring, which you’ll see on Friday.”

Another integral piece to this program is to use the spotlight to elevate Sky and Page. Jericho worked a brief but meaningful program with Sky two years ago during his run as AEW’s inaugural champion, and he is looking forward to adding another layer to their story.

“The idea is to get these guys over,” Jericho says. “I worked with MJF for nearly a year with The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle, and the idea was always to get MJF and Sammy Guevara over as bigger stars. I now get to work the UFC guys and bring Ethan and Scorpio to the next level.”

One of the early highlights of this program took place as Masvidal drilled Jericho in the head with a running knee, the same spot that has knocked out opponents in the Octagon .

“Seeing Jorge Masvidal kick the s--- out of me is helping get people invested in this angle,” Jericho says. “And if Masvidal tries to hit me again with that knee, we’ll see what happens.”

AEW is using crossover stars in a manner that is reminiscent of WCW’s approach two and a half decades ago. But Jericho wants the payoff to be different in AEW, as the goal is to continue to build stars from within the walls of the company.

“People are going to see on Rampage that this is a different light for Sky and Page, especially next to the UFC stars,” Jericho says. “They have so much to offer. Scorpio had the first-ever victory against me in AEW. That was a big deal at the time. Then he finished his story with SoCal Uncensored, and I think he’s going to be one of our linchpins in the future. The goal is to get Scorpio and Page to the next level, and we’re going to do it in a very entertaining story line.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com . Follow him on Twitter @ JustinBarrasso .

ComicBook

Chris Jericho Believes Top Independent Wrestling Star Will Eventually Sign With AEW

AEW has picked up an impressive crop of new stars over the past few months, including CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo. But while speaking with Jen Eckhart on the REINVENTED podcast this week, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho named another major star on wrestling independent scene that he believes will eventually make his way to the Jacksonville-based promotion — Will Ospreay. The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star has been a big name for years (he finally won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship earlier this year), but has always refrained from signing any long-term deal with a US-based promotion. Jericho confirmed he spoke with Ospreay back when AEW first launched as a company.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

How Much WWE Offered Chris Jericho To Sign With Them

WWE has gone through many periods in the company’s history. They have offered big contracts before and there was a time when the roster was loaded with $1 million contracts. Jim Ross remembers that time very well. While taking a trip down memory lane on Grilling JR, the WWE Hall...
WWE
FanSided

How to watch Brock Lesnar’s return to WWE Smackdown free online

Brock Lesnar’s return to Smackdown is available to watch online. WWE Smackdown has been must-watch television for months now, and that momentum does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Despite being moved to FS1 to make room for the ALCS, this week’s show appears to be one of the biggest of the year.
MLB
PWMania

Chris Jericho Speaks Out On His Backstage Altercation With Brock Lesnar In 2016

In 2016, there was a backstage altercation between Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho following the conclusion of Lesnar’s match with Randy Orton at Summerslam. It was reported at the time that Jericho was said to be concerned about Orton’s well-being and asked producer Michael Hayes about the finish of the match. When Hayes wouldn’t give him an answer, Jericho reportedly said something along the lines of “that’s bullshit.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Recalls Confronting Brock Lesnar Backstage At WWE SummerSlam 2016

Back in 2016, AEW star Chris Jericho confronted Brock Lesnar backstage at WWE’s SummerSlam 2016 after he was reportedly unhappy with the finish to the Lesnar vs. Randy Orton match. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jericho was asked about his incident with Lesnar. “When you get into that...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Chris Jericho Believes That Will Ospreay Will Join AEW One Day

AEW star Chris Jericho was interviewed on Reinvented as he believes that NJPW star Will Ospreay will someday be apart of AEW. Jericho says: “I’d love to see Will in AEW. I actually called him way way back when we were first starting out to see what kind of interest he had. I think there are a lot of guys that want to work in Japan and spend time there, I know because I was one of them. I’ve been to Japan over 60 times in my career. There will come a time when Will decides he wants to work in his own country, I know he’s English, but in America, that idea is much more similar to England than Japan is. There’s something to be said about being a world-wide television superstar. You won’t get that working for New Japan Pro Wrestling. It’s great to be there, but the real big leagues lie in America. I would love to see Will working in America and I think at some point, that will probably happen.“
WWE
connectsavannah.com

Chris Jericho's Fozzy returns with a performance at Victory North

Fozzy, a heavy metal band fronted by professional wrestler Chris Jericho are bringing their “Save the World Tour” to Victory North on Fri., Oct 8. According to their bio, Fozzy has been about “hard work, dedication, and delivering great rock n’ roll to their devoted fans worldwide; reminding them that music is all about invoking dirty, sweaty jubilation and doing it loudly.”
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

