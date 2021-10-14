MMQB Staff Week 6 NFL Picks

Week 6 is here, starting with the defending champs on Thursday night and ending with the current AFC favorite on Monday night. There are some big games in between, including Chargers at Ravens and Browns at Cardinals, but our staff is mostly on the same page about a lot of these games.

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter

Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

