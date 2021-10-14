CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Nearly all employees comply with Covid vaccine policy at Medical College, Froedtert Health: Report

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 4 days ago
With a looming Nov. 1 deadline, a vast majority of employees at Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin have complied with COVID-19 vaccine policies.

Our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report that 97% of employees at Froedtert have complied. At the Medical College, 94% of employees and nearly all staff are vaccinated.

Advocate Aurora Health also reports 96% of their employees have complied as of Wednesday. The deadline for for vaccine mandates for Aurora Health is Oct. 15.

Froedtert spokesman Steve Schooff made the announcement Wednesday. Compliance means the staff have either been vaccinated, or received an exemption.

All major health care systems in southeast Wisconsin have mandated vaccinations for employees, with deadlines in October and November.

