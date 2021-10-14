CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Maker of plane parts Boeing calls flawed supplied Spirit, others - sources

By Tim Hepher, David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HoSyr_0cRNrkw400

Oct 14 (Reuters) - An Italian sub-contractor at the centre of the latest snags to emerge on Boeing's (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner has worked for a broad set of aerospace companies including Spirit AeroSystems (SPR.N), according to industry sources and documents.

Boeing and regulators said earlier some 787 jetliner parts were improperly made over the past three years. They were supplied indirectly by Manufacturing Process Specification (MPS), as a sub-contractor to Leonardo (LDOF.MI).

In March, Boeing warned Spirit AeroSystems about suspected problems with parts at MPS and asked it to use alternative suppliers as it continued an audit of the Italian company's operations, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

It also asked Wichita-based Spirit to trace any MPS parts it had used back to 2017 and to treat them as "suspect nonconforming," meaning they would be subject to further checks.

"Out of an abundance of caution while Boeing conducts further testing and evaluation, Boeing has also decided to consider all product processed by MPS to be suspect," it said.

Boeing and Spirit had no immediate comment on the letter. Boeing said earlier the problems did not pose any immediate safety issues to 787 Dreamliners already in service.

Brindisi, Italy-based MPS, a coatings supplier, did not respond to phone calls and an emailed request for comment.

MPS is also an approved supplier to Airbus (AIR.PA), according to a list available via the planemaker's website.

A spokesperson for the European company had no immediate comment when asked whether it or its suppliers had recently used any parts involving work carried out by MPS.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

Historic: Buy Parts Of A Former El Al Boeing 707

At Simple Flying we love the chance to own a piece of aircraft. The rarer the aircraft, the better. The opportunity to purchase part of a Boeing 707 that resided at Berlin Tegel Airport currently exists, with hundreds of pieces on auction until Sunday. The aircraft formerly registered as 4X-ATB...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 787 Dreamliner#Spirit#Italian#Mps#Wichita#Dreamliners#The European Company
Daily Mail

Boeing deals with NEW defect on troubled 787 Dreamliner: Admits titanium parts on new planes are too weak and they still have 106 planes worth $25B unsold

Boeing is dealing with an alarming new defect on its problem-plagued 787 Dreamliner, which involves certain titanium parts that are weaker than they should be, according to a new report. The defect is on 787s built over the past three years, and is among the Dreamliner issues that has led...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Arizona Mirror

“Pseudo Satellite” plane completes test in Arizona desert, worries privacy advocates

A new breed of aircraft that flies in the stratosphere just completed a set of tests in the Arizona desert, breaking new records and worrying privacy advocates about what the aircraft may hold for the future.  “There is rapid technological progress on a lot of different fronts that has implications for privacy and surveillance and […] The post “Pseudo Satellite” plane completes test in Arizona desert, worries privacy advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CNBC

Boeing says certain 787 parts improperly manufactured

Boeing and U.S. regulators said Thursday that some titanium 787 Dreamliner parts were improperly manufactured over the past three years, the latest in a series of problems to plague the wide-body aircraft. The quality issue does not affect the immediate safety of flights, the company and the Federal Aviation Administration...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Meet the HondaJet 2600, the First Light Jet Concept That Can Fly Across the US Nonstop

Honda Aviation Company is elevating the light jet to new heights—literally. The company, a subsidiary of the Japanese auto giant, debuted a new aircraft called the HondaJet 2600 Concept at the National Business Aviation Association’s BACE in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Although only a prototype, Honda says the aircraft will be able to fly across the entirety of the US at heights never before reached by a light jet. The company is touting three major advances with the HondaJet2600: an over-the-wing engine mount configuration, a carbon composite fuselage and improved Natural Laminar Flow technology on its nose and wings. Thanks to these...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

Boeing increases deliveries of new 737 Max planes

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Boeing said Tuesday it has increased deliveries of the 737 Max in the third quarter, marking another turning point for the once-troubled passenger aircraft that was grounded for software issues after two plane crashes. The company said it delivered 66 737s in the third quarter and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MacRumors Forums

China-Based BOE to Supply OLED Panels for iPhone 13 Models

Apple has added display manufacturer BOE to its list of main suppliers of OLED panels for iPhone 13 models, according to a new report today from Nikkei Asia. The Beijing-based display maker began shipping a small number of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays for the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 in late September and is scheduled to increase those shipments soon, pending a final verification process, multiple people familiar with the matter said.
CELL PHONES
MarketWatch

Boeing bumps deliveries of its 737, other commercial planes

Boeing Co. said Tuesday it delivered 85 commercial jets in the third quarter, bringing the year's total to 241 planes. That compares to 28 commercial jets delivered in the third quarter of 2020, which by that time brought year totals to 98 planes. "We made important progress driving stability throughout our operations in the third quarter, as we prioritized safety and quality and worked to deliver for our customers," Boeing said in a statement. "In our commercial business, we increased 737 Max deliveries in the quarter, and progressed in safely returning the 737 Max to service in more international markets," Boeing said. The company delivered 66 of its 737 jets in the quarter, compared to the delivery of 3 in the year-ago period. Shares of Boeing edged higher in midday trading Tuesday. The stock has gained 6% so far this year, compared with gains around 16% for the S&P 500 index.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Derrick

Toy makers race to get products on shelves amid supply clogs

NEW YORK (AP) — With three months until Christmas, the Basic Fun toy company has made an unprecedented decision: leave one-third of its iconic Tonka Mighty Dump Trucks destined for U.S. store shelves in China. Why? Given surging prices of shipping containers and clogs in the supply network, transportation costs...
RETAIL
Reuters

Reuters

204K+
Followers
224K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy