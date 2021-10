The Rockets have placed guard Dante Exum on waivers in order to set their roster for the regular season, the team announced today in a press release. Exum signed a three-year deal with the Rockets last month that had a base value of $8.1MM and included another $8MM+ in likely and unlikely incentives. There were conflicting reports on Exum’s salary details, but Hoops Rumors can confirm that his $2.5MM base salary for the 2021/22 salary was non-guaranteed, so Houston won’t be on the hook for any dead money.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO