Holiday light display coming to American Family Field next month

By Maredithe Meyer
Biz Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drive-through holiday lights event is coming to American Family Field next month, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday. ‘Magic of Lights’ will run Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 2, featuring more than 2 million lights on display throughout the parking lots surrounding the ballpark. Themed displays along the mile-long route use the latest LED technology and digital animations, according to a news release.

