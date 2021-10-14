CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theatre Review: ‘The Madness of Poe’ at Synetic Theater

By Norah Dick
Cover picture for the articleIn his pre-show introduction to Synetic Theater’s new production, “The Madness of Poe,” Director Paata Tsikurishvili jokes that he wanted to start the season with “something light.” Drawing on the work of horror-master Edgar Allan Poe, this new show is instead gorgeously dark, but the darker Synetic goes, the better they are, and this is Synetic at its best.

