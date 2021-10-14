CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Robbery Suspect Arrested In San Jose After Stabbing, Leading Chaotic Chase In Stolen Car

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOKwz_0cRNqYKR00

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose Police arrested a suspected robber Thursday morning who stabbed a man, ran over a bicyclist and tried to escape in a stolen car before being arrested.

Officers received reports of a burglary at the 1800 Block of Curtner Ave and arrived on scene around 5:48 a.m. There they discovered a male victim that the suspect stabbed after he refused to hand over his cell phone.

The suspect, later identified as Curtis McFarland, fled the scene in a vehicle that was abandoned, and the suspect continued to evade police by stealing a car near the 4900 Block of Almaden Ave.

After returning to the parking lot of the initial attempted robbery, the suspect then intentionally ran over a bicyclist. Both the cyclist and the stabbing victim were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police finally located and arrested the suspect near Branham Lane and Jarvis Ave, where he had crashed into another car. The other driver did not incur any injuries.

Officers booked McFarland into Santa Clara County Main Jail later Thursday morning on multiple felony charges, including drug possession, burglary, robbery, vehicle theft, assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted murder.

This story will be updated.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Hayward Officer Stops Road Rage Incident; 2 Suspects Armed with Gun, Baseball Bat Arrested

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A Hayward police motorcycle officer last week stepped in to stop a road rage incident near a high school last week where two suspects armed with a handgun and a baseball bat were arrested, authorities said. Hayward police offered some details about the incident on its social media accounts on Monday, saying it happened on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Road Rage Incident Interrupted by Motorcycle Officer – Suspects Armed with Handgun and Bat Arrested Click the link below to read more:https://t.co/TVr3YBEPPb pic.twitter.com/nLzDVrUDCy — HaywardPD (@HaywardPD) October 18, 2021 According to the posts on Facebook and Instagram, the officer was riding northbound Hesperian...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Collision as Homicide

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland have arrested a suspect in a fatal pedestrian collision Monday morning that is being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities. According to the Oakland Police Department, officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision Monday morning. At 8:26 a.m., officers found a female victim suffering from traumatic injuries on the 2300 block of Miller Avenue. Officers provided aid to the victim until medical units arrived on scene, but the woman succumbed to her injuries on scene and was pronounced deceased. About an hour later, police found a suspect vehicle and a male suspect, an Oakland resident, who was arrested and transported to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division to be interviewed. Homicide investigators subsequently responded to begin the follow-up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault. There were reports that the victim had been intentionally struck by the suspect. The victim’s identity has not been released. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa Man Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison After 65 Pounds Of Meth Found At His Home

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison after he was found with 65 pounds of methamphetamine for sale inside his home, prosecutors said. The Sonoma County District Attorney’s office said in a statement that 39-year-old Edgar Ortega-Aguilar received a sentence of 16 years and four months in state prison after pleading no contest to felony possession of a controlled substance back in August. “This sentence reflects the danger posed by dealers moving large amounts of illegal narcotics. Our families and friends are at risk when these drugs hit the street,” District Attorney Jill Ravitch. “We will always advocate for and support substance abuse treatment.  But we will also advocate for significant consequences for drug peddlers.” Narcotics detectives began investigating Ortega-Aguilar back in January following allegations he was trafficking narcotics from two addresses. On February 22, Santa Rosa Police served a warrant at Ortega-Aguilar’s home. Prosecutors said 65 pounds of methamphetamine was found in a locked safe, packaged in 18 gallon-sized bags. At a second home, $23,000 in cash was seized along with drug paraphernalia. According to prosecutors, the currency was forfeited to the state.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Standing Near Disabled Vehicle On Shoulder Of Highway 237 Fatally Struck

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man standing near his disabled Honda Fit on Highway 237 late Sunday night was fatally struck when another motorist crashed into his vehicle, authorities said. San Jose police said dispatch received calls reporting the fatal collision 10:41 p.m. on Highway 237 and Great America Parkway. CHP Officer Ross Lee said several vehicles were involved in the crash. Investigators said a driver had pulled his Honda Fit over onto the side of the road and got out of his vehicle. As he stood there, a Honda Accord veered off the highway and collided with the Fit, which...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Alameda Police Seek Person of Interest in Friday Night Shooting

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Police in Alameda are asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest who may have information about a shooting that happened late Friday night. The Alameda Police Department Twitter account posted the request seeking help identifying a person shown in two surveillance video images. We are seeking your help in identifying the person shown below, as we believe they may have information about a shooting that occurred last night around 11:00 pm in the 2400 block of Santa Clara Ave. Please contact APD’s Violent Crime Unit with any information, 510-337-8336. pic.twitter.com/ygWZ8Xx5L3 — AlamedaPD (@AlamedaPD) October 16, 2021 Police believe the man may have information about a shooting that happened Friday night at around 11 p.m. on the 2400 block of Santa Clara Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Violent Crime Unit at 510-337-8336.
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Witness Claims Oakland Police Searching for Wrong Car in Road Rage Homicide

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The family member who was driving when a teen girl was fatally shot during a road rage incident in Oakland last week told KPIX Friday that Oakland police have identified the wrong car as the suspect vehicle. On Thursday evening, the Oakland Police Department released surveillance video that shows what they said was the car involved in the Oct. 6 road-rage shooting that killed 15-year-old Shamara Young. Young was shot while riding as a passenger during what Oakland police described as an apparent case of road rage just before 11:30 p.m. on the 5000 block of Bancroft Avenue, The suspect...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Piedmont Police Seek 5 Juvenile Suspects In Carjacking

PIEDMONT (CBS SF) – At least five juvenile suspects are being sought in connection with a carjacking in Piedmont on Wednesday night, police said. Around 7:50 p.m., the victim was sitting in their vehicle near Wildwood Avenue and Prospect Road, near the city’s Piedmont Park, when they were approached by the suspect. Police said one of the suspects was armed. The suspects then ordered the victim out of the vehicle, stole the victim’s belongings and left the area in the victim’s vehicle. Officers were called to the scene by an eyewitness, but the suspects were not located. The victim was not physically harmed. Police describe the suspects as five male juveniles, who were seen wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, dark pants and face masks. As of Friday, the suspects have not been found. “Detectives are currently conducting the investigation of this incident and working with our regional law enforcement partners to identify commonalities with other similar incidents in other jurisdictions,” police said in a statement. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective John Lagios at 510-420-3015 or Detective George Tucker at 510-420-3013.
PIEDMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Separate Falls During Phish Concert At Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – One person died and two others were injured in separate falls from upper-level seating during a concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday night featuring the band Phish. A San Francisco police spokesperson confirmed to KPIX 5 on Monday that around 8:55 p.m., police were alerted to a person in need of medical assistance. When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering from injuries caused by a possible fall. “Medics arrived and immediately provided medical treatment, but despite the efforts of the emergency responders the victim succumbed to his injuries and was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Robber#Stolen Car#Cbs Sf#Sjpd Pio
CBS San Francisco

Brazen Thieves Caught On Video Ripping Off Deer Valley High Camera Equipment

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Brazen thieves broke into Antioch’s Deer Valley High School while the halls were empty in the pre-dawn hours, calmly ripping off prized camera equipment during a crime that was capture on surveillance video. The theft and break-in has forced the school’s unique student-run television station to temporarily suspended video production Principal Olubukola “Bukky” Oyebade said two burglars forced their way into the equipment room at 3:35 a.m. on Saturday October 9th. They wiped the storage shelves clean and stole about $15,000 worth of cameras and lenses. A surveillance camera in the equipment room recorded the burglary. The footage showed...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Australian Singer Clinton Kane Robbed At Gunpoint In San Francisco; ‘They Had The Gun In My Face’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Australian singer Clinton Kane’s first trip to San Francisco came to a frightening end after thieves held him at gunpoint while breaking into his vehicle in the city’s Cow Hollow neighborhood. The robbery took place on Friday, about an hour into his visit. The 22-year-old, who has a large following on TikTok, witnessed his car getting broken into on Filbert Street. He had been eating outside at Rooster & Rice. Kane first posted a video of the aftermath on Instagram, where he and his friends could be heard saying: “We almost got [expletive] shot, we almost...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Brothers, Los Angeles Resident Charged With Scamming Elderly Victim Out Of $140,000

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two brothers from San Jose and a Los Angeles resident have been arreted for allegedly scamming an elderly victim out of tens of thousands of dollars, police said Friday. San Jose police said an investigation began in July of the financial elder abuse of 75-year-old man. The victim had approximately $140,000 stolen from him by the time SJPD was made aware of the scheme. Detectives from the police department’s Financial Crimes Unit determined the primary suspects in the case and on July 29 arrested Henry Truong, 31, and Dung Truong, 36, as co-conspirators, police said. With the assistance of the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Elder Fraud Unit, detectives also identified Los Angeles resident Phuc Huynh, 41, as a third co-conspirator and courier for the scheme. On October 6, detectives located suspect Huynh in San Jose and arrested him. All three suspects are facing felony charges of elder fraud, conspiracy, two counts of grand theft, and one count of attempted grand theft. The nature and details of the suspects’ alleged scheme was not disclosed. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wellman #4447 of the San José Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit at 408-277-4521.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Millbrae Man Accused Of Running Multiple Neighborhood Brothels, Illegal Marijuana Grows

MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — A Peninsula man was arrested for allegedly running multiple neighborhood brothels in Millbrae and Daly City, along with a number of illegal marijuana growing operations in the county. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday identified the suspect as 51-year-old Kevin Chao of Millbrae. According to a press statement, detectives completed an investigation of Chao on October 5 and executed simultaneous search warrants at various locations in residentials neighborhoods in Millbrae and Daly City. Kevin Chao (San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office) Detectives also raided “multiple” marijuana grow operations in residential neighborhoods in San Mateo County, police said. Evidence seized included numerous firearms, thosands of dollars, hundreds of marijuana plants, and about 100 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana with a street value of more than $250,000, police said. Chao was booked into the San Mateo County Jail without incident on charges of pimping, pandering, conspiracy, marijuana cultivation and possession for sale. The sheriff’s office acknowledged assitance from the county’s narcotics, vehicle theft and gang units, along with the San Francisco DEA and South San Francisco Police Department.
MILLBRAE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

4 Suspects Sought In Bay Point BB Gun Attacks

BAY POINT (CBS SF) – Authorities in Contra Costa County are searching for four people suspected of assault with a deadly weapon after multiple people were attacked with a BB gun in Bay Point on Tuesday, including an attack that injured a 12-year-old girl. According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was walking home from school on the 3300 block of Willow Pass Road around 3:20 p.m. when someone from a passing vehicle shot at her. Deputies said there were two other similar incidents later that day in that area. Multiple victims suffered injuries. No additional details about the later incidents were immediately available. Deputies said the suspects were seen in a silver-colored Kia Optima sedan and have released a photo of the suspect vehicle. Surveillance photos of vehicle possibly linked to BB gun attacks in Bay Point on October 12, 2021. (Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office) Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office investigation division at 925-313-2667 or 925-313-2600. Tips can also be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.us or be given anonymously by calling 866-846-3592.
BAY POINT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Who Crashed Vehicle In Walnut Creek Struck, Killed By 2nd Vehicle After Walking Into Roadway

WALNUT CREEK (BCN) — A 54-year-old man died after crashing his vehicle into a sound wall and then apparently walking into the roadway of a main thoroughfare in Walnut Creek where a vehicle struck him Friday morning, a city spokeswoman said. The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. in the area of Ygnacio Valley and Oak Grove roads. After crashing his sedan, the man got out of the car and walked into the roadway where he ended up in the path of a vehicle that struck him, city spokeswoman Betsy Burkhart said. The man, identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as Walnut Creek resident Adam Kao, died of his injuries a short time later and the woman whose vehicle struck him stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Burkhart said. Eastbound Ygnacio Valley Road was shut down until nearly noon while police investigated the collision.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wrong-Way Driver Arrested For DUI After Deadly Head-On Crash on Highway 101 in Rohnert Park

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A suspected DUI driver traveling the wrong way on U.S. Highway 101 in Rohnert Park hit another car head-on early Friday morning, killing the driver of the other vehicle. The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened on southbound 101 at Golf Course Drive at about 4:45 a.m. A Ford Edge was headed northbound in the southbound No. 3 lane when it struck a Mazda 3 head-on. The 23-year-old driver of the Mazda had to be extricated from the wreckage and was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, the CHP said. The driver of...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire Burns 2-Story Home In South San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire burned a two-story home in South San Jose early Friday morning. The fire was reported at around 1:50 a.m. at a home on the 500 block of Park Johnson Place in the city’s Hellyer neighborhood just west of U.S. Highway 101. The fire was reported burning on the outside of the home before extending inside the structure. Flames were seen in the attic and burning throught the roof of the home. It was not known if there were any injuries or how many people were displaced..
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection with Multiple Early Morning Fires

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Authorities in Santa Rosa have arrested an arson suspect in connection with multiple fires that broke out in the same area early Wednesday morning. At 6 a.m. Wednesday, Santa Rosa Fire Department units responded to multiple reports of a vegetation fire on Guerneville Road just east of Ridley Avenue. Arriving firefighters found and quickly extinguished a 5-foot by 20-foot vegetation fire. About 30 minutes later, authorities received reports of second fire in the vicinity. Firefighters located burning debris in the area of Guerneville Road and Lance Drive. Moments later, reports were received regarding a third fire along...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto Man Accused Of Hate Crime Following Violent Weekend Assault In City’s Downtown

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – A man was arrested on suspicion of a hate crime following a violent assault on two victims in downtown Palo Alto over the weekend, according to authorities. Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, police in Palo Alto responded to the area of University Avenue and Waverly Street after reports of a fight. When officers arrived, they found two victims, identified as a man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s. Police said the male victim had lost consciousness and suffered a laceration to the back of his head. He was admitted to a local hospital...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Suspect Arrested After Hostage Standoff In San Jose’s Alum Rock Neighborhood

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies were able to arrest a suspect after a hostage situation in San Jose that started late Monday night. At approximately 11:13 p.m. Monday evening, deputies responded to a disturbance call involving a weapon at a home on the 3000 block of East Hills Drive in unincorporated San Jose. Upon arrival, deputies later determined the disturbance call involved a man with a firearm. Deputies later identified the suspect who barricaded himself inside of the house, and held his elderly father hostage against his will as 38-year-old Balbir Singh. Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team and...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Car Fleeing CHP Causes AC Transit Bus to Plow Into Oakland Home

OAKLAND (KPIX) — An Oakland resident got quite a scare when a car involved in a CHP pursuit caused an AC Transit bus to plow into his home on the corner of 10th and Market streets Friday afternoon. Luckily the homeowner, Daryl Meshack, wasn’t hurt but he said he was upstairs in his home at the time of the crash. Meshack is a disabled Vietnam Veteran, bound to a wheelchair, and he tried to get people’s attention after the AC bus came to a stop in the living room. “I’m looking at everybody, I could read your lips and everybody...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy