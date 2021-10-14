CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Shannon Beador Drops Lawsuit Against Facebook

By LindsaywithanA
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g4aYd_0cRNqHZK00

Real Housewives of Orange County has barely started filming for the upcoming new season, and all ready the drama rumors are flying . And why wouldn’t they be? Kelly Dodd , Braunwyn Windham-Burke , and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas are out, and we can collectively exhale. Miss Fancy Pants, Heather Dubrow , and her ever flowing glasses of champs are back. Even Tamra Judge has been hinting at a return , or not . The only person possibly not happy about all these changes is Shannon Beador . In fact, I bet she’s got visits to Dr. Moon scheduled on the regular.

With the release of Vicki Gunvalson and Tammy Sue from their contracts, we saw the fast demise of the Tres Amigas. The former table dancing trio was quick to turn on one another , faster than Megan King Edmonds Owens changes her name, once their slapstick shenanigan’s were no longer being filmed. Shannon threw the first punch, but Tamra and Vicki have had no problem throwing jabs of their own . These three will not be whooping it up and throwing back tequila at Andales anytime soon.

Let’s also not forget that Shannon has been embroiled in a seemingly revolving door of lawsuits recently. There was the $1 million dollar lawsuit filed by Jim Bellino against her and Tamra , for gossiping about him. Has he not seen the show? …wait, he was on RHOC . Insert massive eyeroll emoji. Clearly this was all nonsense, as Shannon won .

Then there was the back-and-forth lawsuit threats with ex-husband David Beador about whether or not Shannon actually sent his new wife Leslie Cook Beador a gift celebrating the birth of their new baby . To be followed by Shannon filing for emergency court paperwork to stop David from preventing their children from being shown on RHOC . Which she also won .

RELATED: Court Rules That Shannon Beador’s Daughters Can Film Real Housewives After David Beador Objects

I’m guessing girlfriend got a three-for-one deal at the attorney’s office, because she wasn’t done there. In an interesting turn of events Shannon decided to take on Facebook, claiming that her image was used fraudulently across the platform to promote diet pills and supplements for weight loss .  She was very concerned about how the false advertising could affect her brand.

And now, not so much. According to Radar , without much in the way of explanation, Shannon has now dropped her claim. “She dropped the case “without prejudice” meaning she could refile the claims at a later date. The decision to end the battle is interesting given Beador had yet to serve Facebook.”

It seems odd that Shannon would drop the claim, after staunchly asserting that by hosting the ads, Facebook was, “…causing loss of goodwill and reputation to Plaintiff thus damaging her career and endorsement opportunities.” Maybe it’s just me, but I wonder… is something new about to come during filming?

RELATED: Shannon Beador Is Suing Facebook Over Alleged Diet Pill Scam And Illegal Use Of Her Image

TELL US- WHY DO YOU THINK SHANNON DROPPED THE LAWSUIT?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Shannon Beador Drops Lawsuit Against Facebook appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 1

Related
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Accuses Steve Lodge Of Cheating On Her; Steve Says They Broke Up Last December And Vicki Wouldn’t Accept It

Since we first met Vicki Gunvalson in the early days of Real Housewives of Orange County, we knew she was a hot mess. This was before it was popular to call out a “Karen” for asking to speak to the manager — Vicki helped create the blueprint. She screamed about family vans. She whooped it […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Accuses Steve Lodge Of Cheating On Her; Steve Says They Broke Up Last December And Vicki Wouldn’t Accept It appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, & Emily Simpson React To Heather Dubrow’s Return To Real Housewives

After the announcement that Heather Dubrow would be back on Real Housewives of Orange County, I had some hope for the franchise. Finally, no more Kelly Dodd. Not to mention we will be fully recovered from the post-Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge growing pains. Things are looking up. At least a little. We will probably still be wading our way through Shannon […] The post Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, & Emily Simpson React To Heather Dubrow’s Return To Real Housewives appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Meghan King Met Her New Husband’s Family After One Week Of Dating

Meghan King’s days on Real Housewives of Orange County may be way in our review mirrors, but the drama in her life has not slowed down. After she exposed Vicki Gunvalson during the Brooks Ayers cancer scam, Meghan went through some tumultuous events in her personal life. She’s a mom of three, and not shy […] The post Meghan King Met Her New Husband’s Family After One Week Of Dating appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Camille Grammer Thinks Real Housewives Stars Are “Fearful” Of Erika Jayne

Camille Grammer left Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Season 9. According to Camille, she wasn’t offered a contract, and it was all because of Kyle Richards. Camille was a mess at the reunion, so I’m not surprised that she didn’t want to be part of the RHOBH cast. What has been a delightful surprise […] The post Camille Grammer Thinks Real Housewives Stars Are “Fearful” Of Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
Reality Tea

Cynthia Bailey Asked Teresa Giudice A Lot Of Questions About Jail While Filming Real Housewives Spinoff

There are undeniable truths in the Real Housewives universe that we’ve all come to accept. Sonja Morgan will continue to be a top-tier housewife despite having the same storyline for 10+ seasons. Gizelle Bryant’s fashion sense will always be tacky. And Teresa Giudice never handles it well when people bring up her stint “at camp,” […] The post Cynthia Bailey Asked Teresa Giudice A Lot Of Questions About Jail While Filming Real Housewives Spinoff appeared first on Reality Tea.
YOGA
Reality Tea

Garcelle Beauvais Says NeNe Leakes Gave Her The Best Advice Prior To Joining Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Joining the cast of real housewives must be daunting, even for a seemingly confident and successful Hollywood figure like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais! As the real housewives community grows, newcomers like Garcelle, now luckily have a multitude of ladies, across the franchise, to refer to for support. Chances are, due to the way […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Says NeNe Leakes Gave Her The Best Advice Prior To Joining Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Admits To Finally Reading Los Angeles Times Article About Erika Jayne’s Financial Problems

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion is bringing a lot to light, especially in the mysterious case of Erika Jayne. We all know by now that Erika and Tom Girardi are being accused of some pretty horrific acts. Namely, Tom allegedly embezzled millions from his clients to put in Erika’s bank account. While Erika […] The post Kyle Richards Admits To Finally Reading Los Angeles Times Article About Erika Jayne’s Financial Problems appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Inspired Sutton Stracke To Go To Law School

Sutton Stracke put in the work this season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Sutton wasn’t shy about asking her RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne about her financial and legal mess. And she was the only cast member who did. Erika’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, was accused of embezzling $26 million from his legal clients. And now Erika […] The post Erika Jayne Inspired Sutton Stracke To Go To Law School appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Beador
Person
Heather Dubrow
Person
Vicki Gunvalson
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Reportedly Dumps Randall Emmett Amid Rumors That He Cheated On Her

Well that was fast. Just hours after we learned that Lala Kent has scrubbed all pictures of Randall Emmett from her Instagram, rumor’s are floating that this is indeed the end to the Vanderpump Rules stars’ relationship. It’s prolly a good thing then, that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly would rather have dinner with […] The post Lala Kent Reportedly Dumps Randall Emmett Amid Rumors That He Cheated On Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Denise Richards Is Reportedly Unhappy About Her Name Being Mentioned On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Denise Richards’ legacy on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is still causing strife.  The Wild Things star left the show after two seasons when allegations of an affair with RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville surfaced.  Denise continues to deny that she cheated on husband Aaron Phypers, but the outcome of her former friend Lisa Rinna […] The post Denise Richards Is Reportedly Unhappy About Her Name Being Mentioned On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Jax Taylor Isn’t Sure If He’s Allowed To Attend Lala Kent’s Wedding Since He’s Not On Vanderpump Rules Anymore

What happens to friendships forged in the soul-less pit of reality television?  Can they sustain once the spotlight that once glued two people together is gone?  It’s a dilemma for the purged cast of Vanderpump Rules, who suddenly have a Beverly Hills society wedding to attend, and a recent baby boom within the cast. Of […] The post Jax Taylor Isn’t Sure If He’s Allowed To Attend Lala Kent’s Wedding Since He’s Not On Vanderpump Rules Anymore appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Meghan King Gave Jim Edmonds A Heads Up Before Wedding To Joe Biden’s Nephew Cuffe Owens

It feels like just yesterday our cancer-scam justice warrior Meghan King was announcing her new relationship to Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens. Oh yea. That’s because it basically was just yesterday. I know the pandemic has made it feel like time is both flying and standing still, but this relationship has been a serious blur. Let’s get caught […] The post Meghan King Gave Jim Edmonds A Heads Up Before Wedding To Joe Biden’s Nephew Cuffe Owens appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Shares Timeline To Have Baby Number 2

For anyone who was worried that having kids was about to soften the current Vanderpump Rules cast, I think we have our assurance. The pregnancy pact that the current and former reality stars set out on was the first of its kind to my knowledge. Or is this just what being ‘Next Level Basic‘ is all […] The post Lala Kent Shares Timeline To Have Baby Number 2 appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Recap: What About A Sister Wife?

Well, well, well, what do we have here? I have to say, as a Utah native who grew up Mormon, I’ll say one thing. I’m not surprised it only took a season and change for polygamy to become a hot topic on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. I am surprised, however, that the […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Recap: What About A Sister Wife? appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Reportedly Makes $600,000 Salary On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

The first part of the long-awaited Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion has aired and it was everything we wanted it to be. Andy Cohen didn’t waste time asking Erika Jayne some hard-hitting questions. He already asked about her shady divorce, her mountain of financial problems, and her issue with making herself the martyr in […] The post Erika Jayne Reportedly Makes $600,000 Salary On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Garcelle Beauvais Thinks “Some People” On RHOBH “Were Blindly Behind” Erika Jayne

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais isn’t afraid to stand up for herself, or her friends. Dorit Kemsley attacked Garcelle for taking “jabs” at her this season. She also accused Garcelle of not being “authentic.” It seemed more like Dorit was fishing for a storyline. Last season, Garcelle’s friend Lisa Rinna rounded up […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Thinks “Some People” On RHOBH “Were Blindly Behind” Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Reality Tea

Lisa Vanderpump Wanted Stassi Schroeder And Kristen Doute “To Stay” On Vanderpump Rules “And Work It Out”

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is a different beast than previous seasons. Many of the “OG” cast members are gone. Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from Pump Rules in June of 2020 for racist behavior. Newbies Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens were let go because of prior racist tweets. In 2018, Stassi and […] The post Lisa Vanderpump Wanted Stassi Schroeder And Kristen Doute “To Stay” On Vanderpump Rules “And Work It Out” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Dina Manzo Says She Turned Down Offer To Be On Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Series

Bravo is doing the most with the upcoming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip spinoff series. The first season, featuring a gang of OGs turning up in Turks and Caicos, is set to premiere next month. And the first trailer dropped, featuring nearly every woman on the trip getting into drama with Ramona Singer. But we […] The post Dina Manzo Says She Turned Down Offer To Be On Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Series appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Kate Chastain Dishes On New Below Deck Chief Stew Heather Chase

It was never going to be easy replacing the reigning queen of the interior, Kate Chastain.  She served as the chief stew on Below Deck from Season 2 through Season 7.  Kate was good at her job, respected by Captain Lee Rosbach, and had a snarky sense of humor to top it off.  A reality […] The post Kate Chastain Dishes On New Below Deck Chief Stew Heather Chase appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Ashley Darby Says Chris Bassett Is “A Little Embarrassed” By Candiace Dillard

The only thing messier than Ashley Darby from Real Housewives of Potomac is Candiace Dillard Bassett throwing salad at another grown woman! These two pageant queens have been feuding on and off since Season 3 of RHOP.  Last season, we saw these ladies reach a tipping point when Candiace filed second-degree assault charges against Monique Samuels. […] The post Ashley Darby Says Chris Bassett Is “A Little Embarrassed” By Candiace Dillard appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
791
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy