Ramona Community Foundation Awards $37,500 to 10 Local Organizations

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
The San Diego Foundation offices in Liberty Station.

Ramona Community Foundation — an affiliate of The San Diego Foundation — Thursday awarded $37,500 to 10 local organizations and $25,000 to Feeding San Diego through the Vibrant Community program to enhance the quality of life for those who live, work and play in Ramona.

“The Ramona community has a long road of recovery from the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 health and economic crisis,” said Kristin Zook, RCF board chair. “We’re proud to partner with local organizations to assist in recovery efforts and meet the emerging needs of Ramona residents through these grants.”

These nonprofit organizations’ core mission is to serve the Ramona community, which has been severely impacted as a result of COVID-19. Supporting the projects of the grantees is intended to ensure that their work and efforts will inspire community pride and revitalization and increase the quality of life of the broader community.

The grantees are Ramona Senior Center’s Senior Nutrition Program, ArtReach, Write Out Loud, Burn Institute, Girls on the Run SD, Voices for Children’s CASA Program, North County Health, Boys and Girls Club, Trauma Intervention Program and the H.E.A.R.T. Mural Project.

Additionally, RCF awarded $25,000 to Feeding San Diego to work with local Ramona food distribution sites to distribute food to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its 10 years of grantmaking, RCF has granted more than $320,000 to more than 60 nonprofit programs.

