Clippers Cut Moses Wright, George King

By Luke Adams
hoopsrumors.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clippers have waived forwards Moses Wright and George King, the team announced today. Both players signed Exhibit 10 contracts with Los Angeles last month. An undrafted rookie, Wright spent all four years of his college career at Georgia Tech and had a huge season as a senior in 2020/21, averaging 17.4 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.6 BPG, and 1.5 SPG with a .532/.414/.658 shooting line in 25 games (35.3 MPG). He was named the ACC Player of the Year and made the ACC’s All-Defensive team.

Clippings: George King is making the most of his second NBA chance

There were certain things you could expect in the Clippers’ preseason opener. Reggie Jackson would get shots up early. Terance Mann would bring energy. Justise Winslow would make an impact defensively. Things might get a little sloppy without Paul George, Nicolas Batum, and Marcus Morris Sr. unavailable. All of that came to pass.
Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
New Lakers guard explains why he chose them over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are generally seen as the two favorites to win it all next season. Wayne Ellington chose the West side over the East side though, and now he is explaining what set the Lakers apart. Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and...
Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
Isaiah Hartenstein
Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
Kevin Durant Reveals Who Pissed Him Off And Threw Him Off His Game: "Joe Young... If I See Him Again, I'm On His Ass."

Kevin Durant is one of the fiercest competitors in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets superstar is all about winning, always putting up a show for fans. It is rare to see KD having an off night, but the 2x NBA champion is also a human, like the rest of us. Moreover, he can get pissed and lose focus if somebody uses the right words against him.
Chris Paul Addresses The Situation With Deandre Ayton

News broke earlier this week that the Phoenix Suns and former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton have reached somewhat of an impasse in contract negotiations, casting doubt on the big man’s long-term future with the franchise. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed in a report Tuesday that the disconnect comes from...
NBA World Reacts To Latest Deandre Ayton News

Deandre Ayton played such a huge role in the Phoenix Suns‘ run to the NBA Finals last season, averaging 15.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game in the postseason. And yet, there’s no guarantee that he’ll stick around with the franchise for the long haul. According to ESPN insider Adrian...
Grizzlies cut ex-lottery pick Kris Dunn, two others

The Grizzlies have waived former lottery pick Kris Dunn, the team announced Saturday in a press release. Matthew Hurt and David Stockton have also been cut, as Memphis finalizes its roster for the regular season. Dunn, 27, began his career with Minnesota after being selected with the fifth pick of...
Bulls Sign Troy Baxter Jr.

The Bulls announced in a tweet that they have signed Troy Baxter Jr. Terms of the contract weren’t disclosed, but it’s likely to be an Exhibit 10 deal. Baxter is a rookie after going undrafted in 2021, so the move secures his G League rights. It’s highly likely that he’ll be waived before the season starts, and if he spends at least 60 days with the Windy City Bulls, Baxter would be eligible for a bonus worth up to $50K.
