Fact check: Image of live shipping map shows those underway as well as those waiting to dock

The claim: An image of a live map shows all ‘sitting’ ships waiting to dock

As ports in the U.S. and around the world face record backlogs of cargo ships waiting to unload ahead of the holiday season, misinformation about the shipping crisis is spreading online.

Some social media users have inaccurately claimed that more than 1,000 cargo ships off the coast of California were not allowed to dock or unload. Now, a viral photo purports to show a live map of all sitting ships.

“All sitting ships…” reads the caption of an Oct. 6 Facebook image that accumulated more than 15,000 shares within a little over a week. “I don’t care what y’all say things are about to get real. Welcome to the next Trojan horse.”

The photo shows a map of North America, including the U.S., and part of South America, with red, blue, green and black icons representing ships. It was captured from MarineTraffic.com, a site that tracks the movement and location of ships. The icons, however, also represent moving traffic, not just ships waiting to dock at ports.

The Facebook user who shared the post did not return a request for comment.

Image shows moving and anchored ships

Georgios Hatzimanolis , a media strategist with MarineTraffic, told USA TODAY the photo was taken from the tracking site and shows all vessels in that area, a majority of which are "in transit and definitely not 'sitting.'"

“While some vessels are stationary – visualized as dots – most of them are moving – visualized by arrows – transporting goods across the globe,” Hatzimanolis said via email.

According to the site’s help page , the vessel icon, color and shape on the map depends on the vessel’s size and status. Circular icons represent anchored ships, tankers are red, cargo vessels are green and passenger vessels are blue.

MarineTraffic is one of many ship-tracking websites that uses vessel monitoring systems and automatic identification systems to provide a ship's location, designated route and other information.

On Oct. 8, the day the post was shared, the Marine Exchange of Southern California said there were 86 ships at anchor areas and 68 ships at berths. Claims that ports are being intentionally backlogged to threaten the U.S. economy have been previously debunked .

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that an image shows all sitting ships waiting to dock at ports. The map seen in the photo shows all vessels, and the shipping tracking site said a majority of the ships were in transit at the time the screenshot was captured.

Our fact-check sources:

