Bradenton’s Kordas, 2020 champion Sei Young Kim back for Pelican Women’s Championship

Sei Young Kim shows off her trophy after winning the inaugural 2020 Pelican Women's Championship in Belleair on Nov. 22, 2020. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

In less than a month, the Pelican Women’s Championship will kick off for its second year. And from the look of the early commitments, it will be another competitive field in Belleair.

Eleven of the top-20 players in the world have committed to the tournament that runs Nov. 8-14. Last year’s field of 108 competed for a $1,750,000 purse.

The Pelican Golf Club will welcome fans for the first time after last year’s attendance was restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the players who have committed so far:

⋅ World No. 1 and Bradenton native Nelly Korda, who missed last year’s tournament due to injury

⋅ No. 4 Sei Young Kim, who won the inaugural tournament in November by three strokes (14-under par) for her 12th career victory at the time

⋅ No. 7 Nasa Hataoka

⋅ No. 8 Lydia Ko

⋅ No. 9 Brooke Henderson

⋅ No. 11 Danielle Kang

⋅ No. 12 Patty Tavatanakit

⋅ No. 13 Lexi Thompson, who tied for 27th in last year’s tournament and made a hole-in-one on the third hole at the Pelican Golf Club

⋅ No. 17 Jeong Eun Lee6

⋅ No. 19 and Bradenton native Jessica Korda, who tied for sixth place at last year’s event

⋅ No. 20 So Yeon Ryu

“We are excited to not only welcome back the world’s best players for a second consecutive year, but also welcome the Tampa Bay area’s passionate sports fanbase for the first time to Pelican Golf Club for the Pelican Women’s Championship,” said Marci Doyle, executive director of the event, in a statement.

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.