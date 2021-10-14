CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Study: Vaccines could have saved 90,000 lives throughout the summer

By Joe Hiti
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33HHIX_0cRNpPQ700
COVID-19 vaccines. Photo credit GettyImages

A new study found that over 90,000 COVID-19 deaths from June 2021 to September 2021 likely would have been prevented with vaccinations.

COVID-19 vaccines have been available to all adults in the U.S. since early May 2021, with older and higher-risk adults in the U.S. having access even earlier.

Therefore, the study conducted by Health System Tracker started looking at data in June 2021 as adults in the U.S. generally could have been fully vaccinated and protected from most cases of severe illness or death due to the virus.

The study summed up the COVID-19 deaths in each month since June 2021 and subtracted COVID-19 deaths among children ages 0-17. It then removed COVID-related deaths that occurred in those who were vaccinated and had breakthrough cases.

It then found that if all unvaccinated people who died from the virus chose to get the shot, some deaths might not have been preventable since vaccines are not 100% effective. However, a CDC study found that the vaccine was 91% effective against COVID-19 deaths from June 20-July 17 and 94% effective from April 4-June 19.

The study concluded that 91% of COVID-19 deaths among unvaccinated people likely would have been prevented if they had been inoculated against the virus, bringing the total of lives saved to 90,000.

The study went on to say that most of the preventable deaths occurred in the last month, and in September 2021 alone, approximately 49,000 deaths would have been averted.

Comments / 4

Related
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Have vaccines caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths?

Viral image: “The vaccination campaign” increased COVID-19 deaths by 175% in one year. Here's why: A viral image that alleges that vaccines have caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths ignores the outsize impact of the virus on the unvaccinated, as well as the large and growing body of evidence that vaccines substantially reduce the likelihood of death.
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

334 Fully Vaccinated Indiana Residents Have Died Of COVID-19; 39,000 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

More than 300 fully vaccinated individuals in Indiana have died of COVID-19, while over 39,000 vaccinated people have suffered breakthrough infections, according to the state’s health department. Indiana health officials have recorded 334 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data updated on Sept. 30. Of...
INDIANA STATE
CNN

70 million unvaccinated Americans could trigger 'future waves', expert warns, noting that Covid-19 booster shots have outpaced the US rate of new vaccinations

(CNN) — The US is making headway in its battle against Covid-19 -- with infection and hospitalization rates on the decline after a surge fueled by the relentless Delta variant. But with the number of Americans getting booster shots surpassing those who are initiating vaccination, experts warn more is needed to continue the progress.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Health System Tracker#Covid
The Conversation U.S.

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

More than 200 million U.S. residents have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine with the expectation that the vaccines slow virus transmission and save lives. Researchers know the efficacy of the vaccines from large-scale clinical trials, the gold standard for medical research. The studies found the vaccines to be very effective at preventing severe COVID–19 and especially good at preventing death. But it’s important to track any new treatment in the real world as the population-level benefits of vaccines could differ from the efficacy found in clinical trials. For instance, some people in the U.S. have only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

New study reveals how many lives the COVID-19 vaccine really saved

A new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has revealed how many lives and coronavirus infections the COVID-19 vaccine stopped — and it’s a staggering number. The report — which was published Tuesday — found that the COVID-19 vaccine stopped at least a quarter-million COVID-19 infections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: FDA Committee Supports Moderna Booster, Vaccinations Could Have Saved 90,000 Lives Since June, Mandates Are Working, Cases Drop Globally Except for Europe, Cholesterol Meds Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Death

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 3:52 p.m. on October 14, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 239,493,291 (up from 239,003,322 Wednesday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,879,038 (up from 4,870,663 Wednesday) Total...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
SCNow

HHS report: COVID vaccinations have saved lives

COLUMBIA, S.C. − The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a report Wednesday that shows that COVID-19 vaccinations may have helped prevent hundreds of thousands of new COVID-19 infections and tens of thousands of deaths among seniors. The study, which was conducted by researchers with HHS’s Office of...
COLUMBIA, SC
Yale Daily News

University study shows increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates can save lives

Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health published a study modeling the number of deaths and hospitalizations that could be prevented by accelerating the pace of vaccination against COVID-19. Across the 10 states included in the study, the researchers found that 19,500 hospitalizations and 6,900 deaths could be averted through March 2022 by increasing daily vaccination rates by 50 percent starting in September.
PUBLIC HEALTH
goodmenproject.com

Malaria Vaccine Could Save Thousands of Kids Every Year

The move gives a green light to a vaccine that has the potential to prevent hundreds of millions of cases of malaria and thousands of deaths in children worldwide each year. It’s the first time a vaccine will be rolled out to combat infection caused by a parasite, rather than a virus.
HEALTH
TiffinOhio.net

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? Here’s what research has found

More than 200 million U.S. residents have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine with the expectation that the vaccines slow virus transmission and save lives. Researchers know the efficacy of the vaccines from large-scale clinical trials, the gold standard for medical research. The studies found the vaccines to be very effective at preventing severe COVID–19 and especially good at preventing death. But it’s important to track any new treatment in the real world as the population-level benefits of vaccines could differ from the efficacy found in clinical trials.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine: Approval status, who would be eligible and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Attention this week is on Pfizer's vaccine booster, as the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weigh who would qualify for a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. But what if you received the Moderna vaccine? The drug maker said the vaccine's effectiveness to guard against serious illness may be starting to wane for those who were the first to become fully vaccinated and a booster may be needed to maintain high levels of protection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Does the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine kill more people than it saves?

Steve Kirsch: "Pfizer vaccine kills more people than it saves." Here's why: A man who promotes himself as an entrepreneur and technology expert made a COVID-19 claim that drew wide attention on Facebook and elsewhere:. "Pfizer vaccine kills more people than it saves." That’s not accurate. Steve Kirsch made the...
INDUSTRY
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy