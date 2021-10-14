CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

ISP Investigates Fatal Traffic Crash In Randolph County

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RANDOLPH COUNTY - The Illinois State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash at Illinois Route 4 at Roseborough Road in Randolph County at 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13 WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash WHERE: Illinois Route 4 at Roseborough Road, Randolph County WHEN: Oct. 13, 2021, at approximately 11:25 a.m. VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2009 Green Pontiac Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Related
RiverBender.com

Woman Identified in Fatal Crash at Jennings Station Road and Brookfield Drive in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased has been positively identified in a crash at the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Brookfield Drive in St. Louis County as Hailey Smith, 18 years of age, of the 300 block of De Smet Dr., in Florissant, Missouri 63031. Further investigation has revealed that Smith was a passenger in the vehicle. St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RiverBender.com

ISP Investigates Shooting In Chatham

SPRINGFIELD - On Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 was requested to investigate a shooting in Chatham, Illinois. On Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at approximately 4:50 p.m., the Chatham Police Department received a 911 call regarding a shooting that occurred in the 300 Block of Wintergreen Drive in Chatham, Illinois. A female juvenile subject was located with a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
RiverBender.com

Cars Hit Poles In Alton On Saturday And Monday, Two Injured In One

ALTON - It seems there has been a rash of cars hitting poles in Alton recently, at least one Saturday afternoon and another on Brookside Avenue at Sunnyside on Monday afternoon. The one at Brookside occurred at 3:28 p.m. and the other on Saturday at 3:20 p.m. Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom House said two injured males were transported by ambulance from the Brookside incident. He said at the scene the driver said they had brake issues and lost control of the vehicle. House said the Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
RiverBender.com

Illinois State Police Investigate Shooting

CHATHAM - On Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 was requested to investigate a shooting in Chatham, Illinois. At approximately 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, the Chatham Police Department received a 911 call regarding a shooting that occurred in the 300 Block of Wintergreen Drive in Chatham, Illinois. A female juvenile subject was located with a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Randolph County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Traffic
County
Randolph County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Pontiac, IL
RiverBender.com

Alton Police Seek Community's Assistance In Obtaining K9 Grant

ALTON - Alton Police are asking for community members’ votes to help win the 2021 Aftermath Cares K9 Grant. Aftermath Services is a privately-owned company based in Aurora, Illinois, which provides dedicated and compassionate death and crime scene cleanup services following a tragedy throughout the US. Since being founded in 1996, Aftermath has shown they care about law enforcement and all first responders regularly. One of the ways Aftermath shows appreciation to law enforcement is b Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
RiverBender.com

Marquette Principal Fleming Issues Statement After Serious Crash Involving Three Sophomores

ALTON - Marquette Catholic Principal Dr. Barbara Fleming issued a statement to the Marquette family about the school day today and the three sophomore students injured in a serious crash at 367 and Lindbergh in North St. Louis County on Wednesday. The three were rescued and taken up the ravine in basket stretchers, then taken to area hospitals. Dr. Fleming made these statements: "I’d like to celebrate our Marquette Student Body as they once again came together as a family to pray for ou Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
RiverBender.com

Lane Restrictions On IL 3 In Madison County Beginning Monday

ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 3 between Bloomer Dr. and Broadway on Monday, October 18, 2021, weather permitting. The restrictions for this stage of work will take place between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm during weekdays and one lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This stage of construction is needed to continue to do pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by late October. This stage Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
RiverBender.com

Haine: 'Justice Moved Swiftly' In Collinsville First-Degree Murder Case

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said today that "the gears of justice moved swiftly to convict George Lacey of the murder of Darian Woods." Haine issued statements Friday afternoon after the Madison County jury found George Lacey, 26, of Collinsville, guilty of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon for the November 19, 2020 murder of Woods in Collinsville. “The Collinsville Police Department, Major Case Squad, and all the Continue Reading
COLLINSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isp#Police District#Traffic Accident#The Illinois State Police#Illinois Route 4#Green Pontiac Continue
RiverBender.com

'Justice For Darian:' Jury Finds George Lacey Guilty In First-Degree Murder Trial

EDWARDSVILLE - A Madison County jury Friday found Collinsville man - George Lacey - guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Darian A. Woods, 23, also of Collinsville. On November 19, 2020, Collinsville Police found Woods dead from a gunshot wound after a report of a home invasion. The jury deliberated for several hours on Thursday and also between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday. Circuit Kyle Napp ordered a pre-sentencing investigation. She said she will set a sentencing date a Continue Reading
COLLINSVILLE, IL
RiverBender.com

Former Northeast Missouri City Clerk Sentenced to Prison

ST. LOUIS – Tracey Ray, 48, of Center, Missouri, was sentenced today to eighteen months in federal prison and ordered to make restitution to the City of Center, Missouri in the amount of $314,889.59. Ray appeared before United States District Court Judge Rodney W. Sippel. Ray was the City Clerk of Center, Missouri for many years, since 2004. Beginning in January 2015 and continuing through July 2019, Ray engaged in a scheme to defraud and obtain money from Center, Missouri and its residents Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RiverBender.com

I-55/70 in St Clair County To Be Restricted To One Lane, Sunday, Oct. 17, Weather Permitting

EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that I-55/70 between Illinois Route 111 and the I-55/70/64 Split will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Sunday, October 17, 2021 weather permitting. This work will take place nightly between 8 pm and 6 am. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers and arrow boards. This work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by late November 2021. Drivers are urged to Continue Reading
MADISON COUNTY, IL
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy