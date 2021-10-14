CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, IL

Final Push: Register Now To Participate In The World's Largest Earthquake Drill

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGFIELD – The World’s Largest Earthquake Drill will take place at 10:21 a.m. on October 21, 2021, and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency is encouraging all families, schools, businesses, and other organizations to register to participate in this quick and easy preparedness drill. ShakeOut is an international event involving millions of participants from more than 40 states and territories and several countries. The goal of this “Drop, Cover and Hold On” drill Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Related
RiverBender.com

Homelessness In America

ALTON - Homelessness is a growing issue in the United States. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were more than 580,000 people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. Since the pandemic began, many businesses have had to close their doors, causing one of the largest waves of unemployment and home evictions. According to the Census Bureau, 1.3 million people reported that they were very likely to be leaving their homes in the next two months due to eviction. Those that are facing homelessness Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
RiverBender.com

Pritzker Administration Joins National Campaign To Keep Teen Workers Safe

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) is joining the Illinois Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as well as federal OSHA for a social media campaign aimed at keeping teen workers safe. The campaign, themed “Keeping teen workers safe is everyone’s job!” is a three-week effort starting October 18 to highlight workplace safety for teenagers who will enter the workforce over the upcoming holiday season. “Laws are in place to protect th Continue Reading
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy