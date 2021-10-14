Final Push: Register Now To Participate In The World's Largest Earthquake Drill
SPRINGFIELD – The World's Largest Earthquake Drill will take place at 10:21 a.m. on October 21, 2021, and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency is encouraging all families, schools, businesses, and other organizations to register to participate in this quick and easy preparedness drill. ShakeOut is an international event involving millions of participants from more than 40 states and territories and several countries. The goal of this "Drop, Cover and Hold On" drill
