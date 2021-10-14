Anheuser-Busch In-Bev Employee Pleads Guilty In Health Care Fraud Scheme

ST. LOUIS – Tracey Ray, 48, of Center, Missouri, was sentenced today to eighteen months in federal prison and ordered to make restitution to the City of Center, Missouri in the amount of $314,889.59. Ray appeared before United States District Court Judge Rodney W. Sippel. Ray was the City Clerk of Center, Missouri for many years, since 2004. Beginning in January 2015 and continuing through July 2019, Ray engaged in a scheme to defraud and obtain money from Center, Missouri and its residents Continue Reading

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO