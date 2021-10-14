CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tom Verducci on 2016 Cubs: 'Greatest championship of our lifetime' across all sports

By Jordan Cohn
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bXBtU_0cRNoeSf00

It's hard to objectively label one team's championship efforts, after a long, trying season, as the single "greatest" that we've ever seen. Depending on which city you live in, or which teams you follow, or which players you idolize, it might be hard to shake your bias and choose one as the objective "best" championship story above all the others. But there are definitely a handful that stand out, and for longtime sportswriter Tom Verducci, it was the only one that brought a 108-year drought to an end.

In the latest installment of Audacy's 2400Sports and MLB podcast "The Run - 2016 Chicago Cubs," Verducci joins Matt Spiegel and Roy Wood Jr. to recount what made this championship such a special one, though some feel as though there should have been more than a single trophy for such a strong and well-constructed team.

"I think the magic of a singular championship, in this case, overwhelms whatever kind of underachievement you want to say, because there was one game that World Series where the Cubs started six players who were 24 and younger," Verducci said. "That had never happened in the World Series before. This was a young team and you're looking at it and saying, 'Whoa, we had a window that's just opening here, who knows how many championships' — plural — 'that this team can win?'

"Didn't happen obviously. It's hard to repeat, we've never seen anybody do it, now, in 20 years. The gauntlet to get through the postseason is just incredibly hard. The depth of really good teams, I think, is better than it's been, back in the '50s or '60s, certainly. So there's reasons why it doesn't happen, but I think the championship is so special it can stand on its own.

Listen to Chicago sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Cubs team gear

"Yeah, you want more if you're a Cubs fan. If you're (Anthony) Rizzo and (Kris) Bryant and (Javier) Baez and those guys, yeah, you wanted more out of this. But I think it's the greatest championship of our lifetime, when you think about all sports. And I thought that going in... I was thinking to myself, if the Cubs ever actually win the World Series, I don't know that I'll see anything bigger than this in my lifetime."

For that reason, Verducci wrote a must-read book, titled "The Cubs Way," taking us behind the scenes of how the roster was built and how such a turnaround was achieved. You can't make up a story like this, and that's how Verducci felt not only witnessing it, but also feeling the need to write about the miraculous campaign. He does understand the feeling that the franchise could/should have won another or two, but as explained above, that's not an easy feat. Other teams have performed similarly, so the Cubs aren't alone in this light.

"I get it, kind of reminds me a little bit of the '86 Mets, where the '86 Mets were an incredibly talented, young team and you thought they were gonna have multiple championships as well, and that didn't happen," Verducci said. "And I thought the Cubs had that kind of potential, but I would dwell more on the fact that they got the biggest championship in sports and that's enough for a while.

"Not for another 108 years, but it's enough for a while."

Listen to the rest of the podcast here or embedded above for more from Verducci on the 2016 Cubs season.

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Illustrated

How Should We Feel About the Astros?

The Astros are tearing the cover off the ball this postseason, just as they have all year. And don’t let Ryan Tepera fool you, they are not doing so with the aid of illicit activities. It’s been nearly two years since we first learned about the Astros’ cheating en route to winning the 2017 World ...
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

Tom Verducci proves you don’t have to be a former player to provide sharp insight

No one is better at unearthing golden nuggets about baseball than Tom Verducci. Considering he’s a New York Times bestselling author and three-time national sportswriter of the year, that shouldn’t be a surprise. But even though he never played professionally, his ability to provide context for all types of game situations makes him an excellent addition to any baseball broadcast.
MLB
Audacy

Here's how much money Freddie Freeman is expected to command this offseason

It won't be cheap, but all signs seem to point to Freddie Freeman remaining with the Atlanta Braves beyond the 2021 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Wednesday that while Freeman figures to command a pretty large contract this winter, the belief is that the reigning National League MVP will ultimately re-sign with the Braves:
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees outfielder opts for free agency

The Ryan LaMarre era has come and gone. Read our comprehensive how to bet on baseball guide. MLB Trade Rumors report the New York Yankees outfielder has opted for free agency. LaMarre had a pair of call-ups from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. His final stats were less than impressive: .190 batting average, 21 at-bats, 3 runs, 4 hits, 2 home runs, 4 RBI, 1 stolen base, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts and a .768 OPS in nine games. The highlight came on July 21 with his walk-off hit in a 6-5 extra-innings win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Verducci
Person
Roy Wood Jr.
FanSided

This former Cardinals player could be St. Louis’ next manager

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Skip Schumaker appears to be a candidate for the managerial opening. The St. Louis Cardinals’ move to fire manager Mike Shildt stunned the industry. No one, and I mean absolutely no one, saw it coming. Yet within minutes of the news to announce the move, candidates to replace Shildt at the helm had already begun to surface.
MLB
chatsports.com

Yankees: 3 dream manager candidates after Aaron Boone gets fired

The New York Yankees cannot move forward with manager Aaron Boone, whose contract expires following the 2021 season. All offseason long, we pondered why he hadn’t been extended after a largely-successful three-year tenure with 2019 standing as the crown jewel of muddling through tough waters to succeed, regardless of personnel.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Talk
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
FanSided

MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Nolan Arenado has a postseason problem

In his first season as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, a familiar foe continues to haunt Nolan Arenado. Simply put, the All-Star third baseman struggles to put together any kind of offensive presence when the lights of the postseason come on. As the St. Louis Cardinals fell to...
MLB
New York Post

There is some good news for Gerrit Cole

The night was over and the deed was done, and Gerrit Cole was doing what the very best of his profession are forced to do on nights that go terribly sideways: He was owning up. He’d been terrible, of course, and there was no escaping it. In a do-or-die game...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
Yardbarker

Angel Hernandez's Game 2 strike call graded worst of season

Angel Hernandez has a reputation for making bad calls, and the veteran umpire did not do anything to change that during Saturday night’s NLDS game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. Hernandez rang up Giants leadoff hitter Darin Ruf in the bottom of the first inning on...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

The troubling case of DJ LeMahieu

Last winter when the Yankees and DJ LeMahieu put pen to paper to keep the second baseman in pinstripes for six more years, it felt like the no-brainer decision of the offseason. He was coming off two straight top-four MVP finishes as well as the AL batting title in 2020. However, one season in and the six-year, $90 million contract is already beginning to look bad.
MLB
MLB

The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees could trade for All-Star catcher to replace Gary Sanchez

That’s what New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman must decide about catcher Gary Sanchez. The two-time All-Star is eligible for arbitration this winter. But after a second straight subpar year, it’s not impossible to picture Cashman non-tendering Sanchez and moving in a different direction. If that’s the case, MLB...
MLB
Audacy

Audacy

40K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy