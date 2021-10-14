CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 Panel Moves Against Bannon, Sets Contempt Vote

By Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker, Lisa Mascaro
NBC Connecticut
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.,...

