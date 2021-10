The 2020 season was a disappointing one for the Boston Celtics, to say the least. The Celtics ended the season with a 36-36 record and ended up as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics were short-handed to start the season because of an ailing knee to their starting point guard Kemba Walker. Furthermore, the Celtics were one of the teams who dealt with an outbreak of COVID-19. Jayson Tatum was one of the players who was affected by it and said it definitely affected his game after he returned. The Celtics season ended with a first-round sweep in the playoffs by the Brooklyn Nets. You could feel there were changes coming to the Boston Celtics organization. Below is your 2021 Boston Celtics preview.

