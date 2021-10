NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The French consulate in New York is rallying to help French businesses hit hard by the COVID crisis. As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports, an educational wine tasting in Midtown with 2018’s best sommelier of France and the consul general of France is one of several events being held across the New York City area for “Good France Week.” This year, the consul general is highlighting the country’s Centre-Loire Valley region. It produces five different variations of goat cheese, truffles asparagus, and a large selection of wines. Until Oct. 22, there are tastings, documentary screenings like how female chefs are redefining...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO