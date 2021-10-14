CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Ridgeview High School class of 2011 is having a reunion

By Muska Olumi, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sAaDw_0cRNnrj500

Ridgeview High School calls the class of 2011 for a 10-year reunion.

The Ridgeview Wolfpack is throwing it back to 1933. Class of 2011, join your fellow peers for a 10-year reunion at the Speakeasy Bar & Grill on Nov. 12.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tickets will be $55 per guest .

Comments / 0

Related
The Moultrie Observer

CCHS Class of 1981 celebrate 40-year reunion

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County High School Class of 1981 reunion kicked off Sept. 24 with a meet-and-greet at Wall Huggers before the Friday night football game. Many classmates then attended the game to Back the Pack and watched Colquitt County defeat Northside of Warner Robins, 52-7. On Saturday,...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class Announced

The Class of 2022 Inductees for the Knoxville High School Athletic Hall of Fame have been announced. Doug Wilson, class of 1960, who was All-State in basketball; Curt Froyen, who led the Knoxville Volleyball program to multiple conference titles, and state appearances, including a runner-up finish in 1981 Kevin Wadle from the class of 1989, who was a successful four sport athlete and All-State performer in tennis and the 2002 class 3A State Champion baseball squad. Inductions will be held on January 7th, 2022 in between the Knoxville and Albia boys and girls basketball games.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish Class of ’66 reunion

The Spearfish Class of ’66 gathered for their 55th class reunion at the Joy Center (catered by Cheyenne Crossing) on Aug. 27 with a picnic at Spearfish park on Aug. 28. A powerpoint was shared featuring activities from 7th grade through graduation of the Spartan class of ’66 with their motto “Climb Every Mountain”. 104 graduated in the class of 1966. The Class of ‘66 remembers 20 classmates that have passed away.
SPEARFISH, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speakeasy#Wolfpack#Ridgeview High School#The Speakeasy Bar Grill
WNCY

Mishicot High School Returning to In-Person Classes on Monday

MISHICOT, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Mishicot School District confirms high school students will return to in-person learning on Monday. Students had been learning virtually for two weeks since the district notified parents of a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases among students. At one point, 28.5% of students were out sick.
MISHICOT, WI
chetekalert.com

Classes of 1970, 1971 hold 50th class reunions

Two 50th class reunions were held at the Chetek Bowling Alley on Sept. 25 for the classes of 1970 and 1971—the class of ‘70 didn’t hold a reunion last year due to COVID-19. Pizza and cupcakes along with meat and veggie platters were served. Prior to the get-together, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School/Middle School principal Larry Zeman gave the groups a guided tour of the high school. Pictured above in the Class of 1970 photo, women from left to right, are Barb Melgard, Jerre Mcginnis, Jana Leverson, Cheryl Moy, Mary Hunstad, Marcia Dobrowolski, Vicki Anderson and Linda Williams; men Denny Gehler, Paul Hutzler, Rick Lindblad, Steve Metzenbaur, Larry Otto, Keith Eisele, Bill Ward and Sherm Toufar. Pictured below in the Class of 1971 photo, in front, are Charlene (Briggs) Klawiter, Nancy (Davis) Beaulien, Mary Vana, Debbie (Selko) Olszewski, Wendy (Sundly), Smith, Jackie (Allen) Schubert and Kathy (Carey) Jorgensen; row two: Audrey (Trowbridge) Brenholt, Cynthia (Grover) Palmquist and Sandy (Stoyke) Christenson; row 3: Rick Urbach, LaVone (Waterhouse) Linblad, Becky (Hegna) Bergerson, Lorrie (Ganske) Robarge, Wendy ( Bederman) Baumgarter, Dorothy (Melgaard) Marcon, Laureen (Christenson) Nied, Cindy Brouillard and John Saxby; row 4: Barry Larson, George Berning, Al Seever, Jeanne (Taylor) Florzak, Ed Moon, Terry Ours, Jenny (Kucharski) Nelson, Grant Anderson, Doug Madison, Larry French and Sandy (Taft) Harelstad. Missing from the photo is Lindy ( Hamilton) Urbach.
CHETEK, WI
vineyardgazette.com

Class of 1970 Made Its Mark in Regional High School History

Fifty-one years ago, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School class of 1970 was busy planning our senior year events. We had come together four years earlier from the six towns, strangers to each other. In four years, we had become unified to accomplish as much as we could. We produced two plays and a musical variety show, forecasting RuPaul by several decades. We convinced the school board it was okay for girls to wear jeans.
EDGARTOWN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
theroanokestar.com

Franklin County TV Production Class Is All Business With High School Sports

If you’re a Saturday afternoon sports fan in the autumn months, it’s easy to find football on the television from noon to midnight. Key college matchups between rivals, top games from the most popular power conferences across the nation like the SEC, Big-12 and Big-10, and occasional NFL contests are spread across the dial.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
RiverBender.com

A Tribute To Veterans Of The Alton Senior High School Class Of 1963

Veterans: Alton Senior High School Class of 1963 Message: Nearly one-third (150 of our 542) of the Alton Senior High School Class of 1963 served in the military, many in Vietnam. One died in that war, and many others continue to suffer from long-term health problems. We honor their service on our website https://classreport.org/usa/il/alton/ahs/1963/ Submitted By: James Rugh Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
Reading Eagle

Hamburg Class of 1956 hosts 65th Class Reunion

The Hamburg High School Class of 1956 recently hosted its 65th class reunion with 20 classmates gathering at the Westy Bar & Grill in Hamburg on Sept. 30. Of the 67 graduates, 65 years later 38 classmates remain. Those present at the reunion include First Row: Janice Breininger Weiss, Martha McFall Fitzgerald, Joan Feick Shade, Judy Keller Boltz; Second Row: Suzanne Seaman Price, Regnal Leibensperger, Donna Heck Adams, Antoinette Donatelli Shepherd; Third Row: Anna Sunday Kauffman, Barbara Kirst Piacine, Ruth Heckman Adams, David Trump, Kermit Wagner, Richard Seyfert, Roger Himmelberger; and Top Row: Glen Price, Paul Grube, David Eyer, Shirley Fidler Bailey and John Schrack.
HAMBURG, PA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy