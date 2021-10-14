Dorrance photographer is a winner in Ranchland Trust of Kansas contest

Author Roxie Yonkey enjoys Gella’s Diner/Lb. Brewing Co. so much that she included the Hays brewery in her new book 100 "Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die." It’s No. 20. For the brewery’s Oct. 21 New Beer’s Eve, they are bringing their No. 20 beer out of retirement. Yonkey will be autographing books from 4 to 9 p.m. at the brewery, 117 E. 11th St., Hays.

