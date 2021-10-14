CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Dorrance photographer is a winner in Ranchland Trust of Kansas contest

 4 days ago
TOPEKA - Winners have been announced for the 10th annual Ranchland Trust of Kansas (RTK) photography contest. Each summer, RTK invites amateur and professional photographers of all ages to submit photos that showcase the mission of RTK and Kansas’ ranching heritage. The mission of RTK is “To preserve Kansas’ ranching heritage and open spaces for future generations through the conservation of working landscapes.”

Hays, Kansas Online News Source

