IHS Holding stock opens well below the IPO price

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
IHS Holding Ltd. stumbled out of the gate Thursday, as the telecommunications infrastructure operator's stock opened and stayed well below the initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO priced at $21 a share, at the bottom of the expected range of between $21 and $24 a share. The stock's first trade was at $17.65 at 11:54 a.m. Eastern for 1.6 million shares, or 16.0% below the IPO price, to value the company at about $5.8 billion. The stock, which has traded within a range of $16.83 to $18.48 since then, was last down 17.6% at $17.31. The stock's disappointing debut came on a day that both the Renaissance IPO ETF and the S&P 500 rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading.

