ROCKPORT, Maine — Good magazines zig when others zag. They tell stories that are not only fresh and lively but unexpected. In its November issue Down East took something often used in publishing -- what editor in chief Brian Kevin describes as the “’30 Under 30’ or ’40 Under 40’ features—‘power lists’ that spotlight up-and-comers in this or that field or discipline, letting readers know whom to keep an eye on.”

ROCKPORT, ME ・ 11 HOURS AGO