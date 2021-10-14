CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Malik Willis is first QB selected

By Glynn Morgan
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

NFL Mock Draft: Could 5 QBs go in first-round again? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Alabama lost to a backup quarterback and former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden lost the respect of the football community. It may not seem at first these two unrelated occurrences could affect draft boards, but the ripple effect from these happenings inevitably will cause change. It's October and the winds of change are blowing.

