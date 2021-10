MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The almost 120 residents evacuated when a gas explosion rocked their apartment complex are now back in their homes. And, one of them recounted the moments he heard the blast. “I thought it was a truck, a semi that hit on the street,” said the resident that lived close to one of the exploded units. “I heard a loud bang that shock the whole building and then when I came out, I saw the whole front of the second floor and the third floor blew up,” added the resident who did not want to be identified. According to Miami-Dade Fire...

OPA-LOCKA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO