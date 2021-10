At a press event this afternoon, Metro leadership celebrated the agency having fully converted the Metro G (Orange) Line to battery electric buses. Initially scheduled to be all-electric by the end of June 2020, Metro premiered its initial well-behind-schedule G Line electric buses in late July 2020. The G Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has been running all-electric since June or July 2021. Streetsblog covered Metro’s announcement at the time; the accomplishment didn’t make Metro’s The Source blog, but appeared as a small blurb on Metro’s service changes pamphlet. Streetsblog has been critical of Metro’s reluctance to promote its own electric bus achievements, so today’s event was one worthwhile step in that direction.

