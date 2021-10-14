CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers tab Knebel for Game 5 start against Giants

By Michael Bradburn
theScore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers right-handed reliever Corey Knebel will start Thursday's Game 5 against the San Francisco Giants. The Giants already tabbed right-hander Logan Webb for the do-or-die contest. The winner will move on to face the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series. Left-hander Julio Urias was expected to...

www.thescore.com

