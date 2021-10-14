CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

White House tells states to prepare to vaccinate kids 5-11

By Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MzFFD_0cRNkkcB00

WASHINGTON — White House officials this week urged the nation’s governors to prepare to vaccinate children ages 5 and up by early next month, ABC News reported .

The officials told state leaders Tuesday that it had enough pediatric doses available for the 28 million kids ages 5-11 who would become eligible if the Food and Drug Administration approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for that age group in the coming weeks, according to audio obtained by ABC News.

Pfizer and partner BioNTech requested approval for emergency use of their vaccine for youngsters last week. The Biden administration has purchased 65 million pediatric doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, said an official of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Need to be vaccinated by Thanksgiving, Hanukkah or Christmas? Here are the deadlines

An FDA advisory committee is set to meet to discuss the request on Oct. 26, setting the stage for the agency to declare if the shots are safe and effective for younger children. Until now, the vaccine was available only as young as 12, and many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for younger kids.

Pfizer already had announced that a lower dose of its vaccine worked and appeared safe in a children’s study. The company says vaccinated 5- to 11-year-olds developed coronavirus-fighting antibody levels that were as strong as what teenagers and young adults get after the regular-strength shots.

If the FDA gives the green light, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make a final decision after hearing from its outside advisers.

Once approved, the children’s doses will go to thousands of sites, including pediatricians, family doctors, hospitals, health clinics and pharmacies that are part of a federal program guaranteeing that the shots are free to recipients, ABC News reported. The White House said it would work with local health officials in the coming days to identify which sites will receive the first doses, according to the report.

While kids are at lower risk of severe illness or death than older people, COVID-19 is sometimes fatal in children — at least 520 so far in the U.S., according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Lost your vaccination card? Here’s what to do

Expanding vaccine availability to more U.S. children is seen as another milestone in the fight against the virus and comes amid an alarming rise in serious infections in youngsters because of the highly contagious delta variant.

It would also push the U.S. vaccination drive further ahead of much of the rest of the world at a time when many poor countries are desperately short of vaccine.

Moderna has requested FDA permission to use its vaccine in 12- to 17-year-olds and also is studying its shots in elementary school children. Both Pfizer and Moderna are studying even younger children as well, down to 6-month-olds. Results are expected later in the year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

States can order COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5-11 starting Oct. 20

On Oct. 7, Pfizer submitted its request for the FDA to extend its COVID-19 vaccine's emergency use authorization to include children between ages 5 and 11. Since then, the CDC released a guide to which states can refer when making plans ahead of the FDA's decision. Six takeaways from the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

States Can Reserve COVID Shots for Kids 5-11 This Week

Oct. 18, 2021 -- States can pre-order COVID-19 vaccine doses for younger children this week as they begin to set up vaccination campaigns for ages 5-11. Vaccine advisory groups for the FDA and CDC are scheduled to discuss and approve the Pfizer shot for kids in the next three weeks. To help states and cities prepare for the rollout, the CDC issued guidance on how to set up expanded vaccination programs.
RELATIONSHIPS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Preparations underway to begin vaccinating children ages 5-11 in New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul is telling pediatricians to prepare to vaccinate children. Final approval for the vaccine for children age 5 to 11-years-old is expected as early as next month. In Wednesday's briefing, Gov. Hochul said she'll be holding a Zoom call with pediatricians to discuss the smoothest way to roll...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: White House Tells States to Get Ready to Vaccinate Millions of Kids, New Child Cases Remain ‘Exceptionally High,’ U.S. Set to Open Canada and Mexico Borders

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 3:55 p.m. on October 13, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 239,003,322 (up from 238,520,323 Tuesday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,870,663 (up from 4,861,620 Tuesday) Total...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Covid 19 Vaccine#Abc News#Pfizer Biontech#The White House
104.1 WIKY

White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc’s new vaccine for children aged five to 11 could be ready as early as November pending approval from federal regulatory health agencies, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said on Thursday. The Food and Drug Administration has scheduled time to review the Pfizer/BionNTech application...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11

This story was updated at 8:42 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 — and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
eenews.net

Here’s what Manchin told the Biden team on climate

Joe Manchin wasn’t bluffing. For weeks, the conservative Democratic senator from West Virginia said publicly that he didn’t support the signature climate provision in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Why pay utilities to install clean electricity, he argued, if they were doing it already?. It’s a message Manchin conveyed...
U.S. POLITICS
KRGV

Valley medical centers prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution for kids 5-11

Valley medical centers are gearing up to vaccinate kids once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fully approves a COVID-19 vaccine for children 11 years or younger. Centers in the Valley, like the South Texas Health Family Clinic in Edinburg, will soon provide the COVID-19 vaccine for kids five and older once approved by the FDA and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
EDINBURG, TX
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WFLA

WFLA

4K+
Followers
926
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy