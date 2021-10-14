Davenport triple murder suspect indicted by Polk Co. grand jury

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The man accused of murdering three people in Davenport at the beginning of October now faces a grand jury indictment for attempted murder and three counts of first-degree murder.

Shaun Paul Runyon, 39, was in Polk County working for J&B Electric, Inc., a Pennsylvania electric company, at Publix Supermarket’s corporate office, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

On Oct. 2, at around 2 a.m., Judd said Runyon got into a fight with his supervisor and left the area. A 911 call came to the sheriff’s office around 9:45 a.m., telling them there had been a murder in unincorporated Davenport.

The sheriff said Runyon had returned to the home the company had been renting for its employees with a knife and a baseball bat, then went inside and stabbed and beat several people. Seven individuals were in the home at the time, according to the sheriff.

Three others, including a child, were able to escape the home and harm, Judd said.

At a news conference the next day , Judd named the victims of the triple murder as 41-year-old supervisor Kevin Lanusse from Pennsylvania, 46-year-old Dewlon “Dew” Donell of Maryland, and 41-year-old Gregory Dolezal of Ohio.

All of the men worked for J&B Electric in Pennsylvania, which is owned by the suspect’s half-brother, according to Judd’s comments during the news conference.

A sheriff’s office affidavit gave a timeline of events, leading up to the deaths and Runyon’s arrest.

Runyon was later detained at Lake Wales Medical Center, according to deputies.

Now, a Polk County grand jury has delivered an indictment for Runyon. He is accused of killing three “unlawfully from a premeditated design,” according to court documents.

According to the indictment, Lanusse and Donnell were beaten to death, while Dolezal was stabbed to death. Judd said on Oct. 5 that Dolezal was the only victim who had been able to fight back against Runyon.

Runyon faces three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of the three killed and a fourth charge for attempted murder.

