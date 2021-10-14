“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Britney’s Doctor Visit With Ray Reveals A Fertility Secret She Hadn’t Shared Before! [VIDEO]

Happy Thursday!



We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of our favorite guilty pleasure reality show — “Life After Lockup.” We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the upcoming episode. In the clip, “Life After Lockup” couple Britney and Ray visit a fertility doctor after trying to conceive for several months. Britney ends up revealing a secret she’s been keeping — she was pregnant 13 years ago, but things went horribly wrong.

Check out the clip below:

That’s a big secret, but hopefully Ray is understanding of why she didn’t tell him before. We feel for Britney! She’s been through so much. We’re praying that things work out for her and Ray and they get the family they both want so badly. We’re glad that Britney shared that part of her journey. So many women experience situations like hers.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Shane’s lie detector results stun Lacey and leave her in tears. Lisa tricks Stan with a surprising catfish. John makes a secret call to Kristianna’s sister days before their wedding. Puppy hatches a plan to rid Amber of her ex.

The new episode of “Life After Lockup” airs Friday, October 15 at 9PM EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?