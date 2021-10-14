CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Britney’s Doctor Visit With Ray Reveals A Fertility Secret She Hadn’t Shared Before! [VIDEO]

By thatsmybiz
Bossip
 4 days ago

Happy Thursday!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdQpD_0cRNkeJp00

Source: Courtesy WeTV / WeTV

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of our favorite guilty pleasure reality show — “Life After Lockup.” We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the upcoming episode. In the clip, “Life After Lockup” couple Britney and Ray visit a fertility doctor after trying to conceive for several months. Britney ends up revealing a secret she’s been keeping — she was pregnant 13 years ago, but things went horribly wrong.

Check out the clip below:

That’s a big secret, but hopefully Ray is understanding of why she didn’t tell him before. We feel for Britney! She’s been through so much. We’re praying that things work out for her and Ray and they get the family they both want so badly. We’re glad that Britney shared that part of her journey. So many women experience situations like hers.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Shane’s lie detector results stun Lacey and leave her in tears. Lisa tricks Stan with a surprising catfish. John makes a secret call to Kristianna’s sister days before their wedding. Puppy hatches a plan to rid Amber of her ex.

The new episode of “Life After Lockup” airs Friday, October 15 at 9PM EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?

Birmingham Star

Britney Spears reveals she's writing a book following conservatorship battle

Washington [US], October 9 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Britney Spears is putting pen to paper for a novel. The Grammy-winning artist recently revealed that she's writing a book about a girl who is murdered and turns into a ghost. The songstress shared the news on her Instagram account. The 39-year-old musician posted...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Accidentally Flashes Her "Granny Crotch" in Must-See Tell-All Clip

She's just following her Basic Instincts. 90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Angela Deem showed a little more than anyone was expecting to see when discussing her ongoing plastic surgery makeover in this exclusive sneak peek at discovery+'s 90 Day Bares All, airing Sunday, Oct. 3. "Now, you said you want to get more surgery, right?" host Shaun Robinson asked in the preview above. Angela confirmed that she's looking to go back under the knife after her 90-pound weight loss and dramatic glow-up in August. "We don't have much to do but there's some loose skin and dents and cellulite, in my arms of...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

