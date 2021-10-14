CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Poland passes legislation allowing migrant pushbacks at border

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5pb0_0cRNkWCt00
Polish Army soldiers are seen in front of the Border Guard headquarters in Michalowo, Poland October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Poland's parliament passed legislation on Thursday that human rights advocates say aims to legalise pushbacks of migrants across its borders in breach of the country's commitments under international law.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have reported sharp increases in migrants from countries such as Afghanistan and Iraq trying to cross their frontiers from Belarus, in what Warsaw and Brussels say is a form of hybrid warfare designed to put pressure on the EU over sanctions it imposed on Minsk.

Rights groups have criticised Poland's nationalist government over its treatment of migrants at the border, with accusations of multiple illegal pushbacks. Six people have been found dead near the border since the surge of migrants.

Border guards argue they are acting in accordance with government regulations amended in August and now written into law. The legislation must now be signed by President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalists, to take force.

The amendments include a procedure whereby a person caught illegally crossing the border can be ordered to leave Polish territory based on a decision by the local Border Guard chief.

The order may be appealed to the commander of the Border Guard, but this does not suspend its execution.

Additionally, the bill allows the chief of the Office of Foreigners to disregard an application for international protection by a foreigner immediately caught after illegally crossing the border.

Under international law, migrants have a right to claim asylum and it is forbidden to send potential asylum-seekers back to where their lives or well-being might be in danger.

The EU's home affairs commissioner has said EU countries need to protect the bloc's external borders, but that they also have to uphold the rule of law and fundamental rights.

Critics such as Poland's Human Rights Ombudsman and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights say the new law does not guarantee effective recourse for people - migrants or refugees - seeking international protection.

"If there are people who have a legitimate request to seek asylum, there should be a way to allow that to happen," ODIHR director Matteo Mecacci told Reuters.

"I understand there are also security concerns...but security concerns cannot completely overrun the need for international protection."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Jackie Cordova
4d ago

Biden should take a example of this not letting illegals in there country I applaud them

Reply
10
Related
sandiegouniontribune.com

UN refugee agency concerned by Polish law allowing pushbacks

WARSAW, Poland — The United Nations refugee agency on Friday expressed deep concern about legislation Poland adopted this week allowing the arbitrary rejection of migrants’ asylum applications. The new legislation, approved by parliament on Thursday, came in response to the presence of hundreds of migrants from the Middle East, Asia...
WORLD
kdal610.com

Afghan migrants in Bosnia still hope to reach EU despite violent pushbacks

VELIKA KLADUSA, Bosnia (Reuters) – Several hundred Afghan migrants including women, children and a seven-day-old baby have settled in a makeshift tent camp near the border with Croatia, determined to continue their journey to the European Union despite pushbacks and deportations. “I don’t want to go back to my country...
IMMIGRATION
b975.com

In forests on Poland-Belarus border, migrants fight for survival

NEAR SOKOLKA, Poland (Reuters) – Mohammed, a 26-year-old Yemeni migrant, flew to Belarus from Malaysia in August hoping to make it to Poland and on to western Europe. He spent two weeks in a forest near the Polish border in October, where he says he was forced across the border 11 times by Polish or Belarussian guards, had most of his belongings stolen and was cold, thirsty and hungry with only leaves to eat.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrzej Duda
Reuters

Greece promises investigation into migrant pushback accusations

BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Greece said on Friday it would investigate reports that some of its officials were illegally pushing back migrants at the border, a day after Brussels pressed it to look into the accusations. Several European media outlets reported this week that Greek and Croatian officials were...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Croatia Confirms Migrant Pushback, Greece Promises Inquiry

ZAGREB (Reuters) -Croatia acknowledged on Friday that its police officers had participated in a violent pushback of migrants on the border with Bosnia, and Greece promised to investigate reports of similar action by its officials. Several European media outlets reported this week that Greek and Croatian officials were illegally and...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Refugees#Polish#The Border Guard#The Office Of Foreigners#Human Rights Ombudsman
sandiegouniontribune.com

Poland warns potential migrants Belarus border is closed

WARSAW, Poland — The government of Poland is working to warn potential migrants that the country’s border with Belarus is sealed and is not a passage into the European Union, a deputy foreign minister said Tuesday. Poland’s diplomats in Middle Eastern and African countries are talking to local media and...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Belarus parliament votes to suspend readmission of migrants

Lawmakers in Belarus have voted to suspend an agreement with the European Union obliging the ex-Soviet nation to take back migrants that crossed its territory into the EU.The vote late Monday in the upper house of the Belarusian parliament formalizes the move that was announced by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko in June. Lukashenko and his officials have described the measure as part of Belarus' response to the EU sanctions, arguing that the nation can't afford the costs involved in stemming the flow of migrants heading to Europe and would instead use the funds to offset the impact of EU...
IMMIGRATION
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Poland seeks to bolster border with new tech amid migrant influx

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland plans to strengthen its border with a system of motion sensors and cameras, modelling it on the Greek border with Turkey, its interior minister said in comments published on Monday, as it faces a large migrant influx from Belarus. In August, Poland began building a barbed...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

EU mulling ways to end jet lease to Belarus’ airline

European Union foreign ministers looked at ways on Monday to stop the illegal migration into the 27-nation bloc from neighboring Belarus including stopping companies from leasing jets to Belarusian airline Belavia.The EU has accused the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the bloc in retaliation for EU sanctions. Thousands of migrants have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland Lithuania and to a lesser extent Latvia — all three of which are EU nations that border Belarus.EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after the meeting that...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Iraq
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why some fear a ‘Polexit’ from European Union

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland will be a focus of European attention this week, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki addressing the European Parliament and leaders at a European Union summit expected to grapple with a legal conundrum created by a recent ruling by Poland’s constitutional court. Some opponents of Poland’s...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

China drafts new law that will see parents punished if children exhibit ‘very bad behaviour’

Parents of children who exhibit “very bad behaviour” or commit crimes could soon be punished in China under a new law.Parents and guardians will be reprimanded and could be ordered to go through family education guidance programmes if prosecutors find any criminal or “very bad behaviour” in their children, according to the draft of the family education promotion bill that will be reviewed by the Chinese government this week.“There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of or inappropriate family education is the major cause,” said Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission under the National...
EDUCATION
Washington Post

Trump wanted to slash the federal government. But federal agencies are doing just fine.

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series on current challenges facing the federal bureaucracy from “Rethinking Our Democracy.” A joint initiative by the Center for Effective Government (@UChicagoCEG) at the University of Chicago and Protect Democracy (@protctdemocracy), “Rethinking our Democracy” produces written series on key areas of institutional and democratic reform. All other articles can be found here.
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

204K+
Followers
224K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy