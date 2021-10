MEDINA, Ohio -- Superintendent Aaron Sable spoke Monday (Oct. 18) about the employee shortage and how it has affected the district in recent months. “As I know all our board members are aware, there is a hiring shortage that many businesses across our country are currently dealing with. That’s something we’ve been dealing with as a school district as well, and the biggest area where we’ve experienced those shortages has been with our substitutes,” Sable said.

