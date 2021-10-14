CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ couple arrested for trying to flee to Canada with child dad is accused of sexually assaulting

By Kristine Garcia
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LXm4g_0cRNjxsb00

NEW JERSEY — A New Jersey couple was arrested after they tried to enter Canada with their child the father is accused of sexually assaulting, authorities said.

The couple, whose names were not released to protect the child’s identity, face charges of endangering the welfare of a child, Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Read more: New Jersey news

The father, a Harrison resident, also faces charges of disobeying a judicial order.

On Oct. 11, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents detained the Hudson County couple after they tried to go to Canada, authorities said.

Read more: Crime news

There had been a no-contact order in place against the father after he was arrested nearly a year ago for sexually assaulting the girl when she was seven years old, according to officials.

The victim’s father was charged on Feb. 5 for sexual assault and endagning the welfare of a child after the child, now 12, reported to police that her father sexually assaulted her several years prior.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

PIX11

PIX11

