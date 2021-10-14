Texas rent relief program has provided over $1 billion in assistance
AUSTIN, Texas-- The Texas Rent Relief program has become the first in the nation to provide $1 billion in housing assistance. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday the Texas Rent Relief Program has given over $1 billion in rental assistance to more than 174,000 households, with another $52 billion already committed to being paid. Texas distributed federal money from the latest Covid-relief stimulus funds.cbsaustin.com
