‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Trailer: This Town Will Tear You to Pieces (VIDEO)

NCIS fans, Leroy Jethro Gibbs is moving on to the next chapter of his life and he’s not taking us with him. Since the premiere of season 19 in mid-September, folks have been on the edge of their seats. While the hit CBS drama is full of adrenaline-pumping action, many fans were awaiting the unfortunate news that Gibbs, played by actor Mark Harmon, was leaving. But now, that it’s come to fruition, viewers aren’t sure what to do with themselves.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO