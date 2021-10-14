‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Trailer: This Town Will Tear You to Pieces (VIDEO)
“Every member of my family fights this fight,” Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) says in the official trailer for Mayor of Kingstown. Along with that video, Paramount+ unveiled the key art (below) for the new drama from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon following the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. The series tackles themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality and provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.www.fox41yakima.com
