Marijuana-growing giant bulks up with facilities in Allegheny, Greene counties

A Florida-based cannabis company with big plans for McKeesport has suddenly become a giant in the world of legal pot. Tallahassee, Fla.-based Trulieve Cannabis Corp. has completed the acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., of Tempe, Ariz., in a deal valued at $1.4 billion, making Trulieve the biggest legal cannabis operator in the U.S. based on second quarter sales, store count and cultivation capacity, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic said in a note to investors.