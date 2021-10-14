CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Marijuana-growing giant bulks up with facilities in Allegheny, Greene counties

By Mark Belko
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida-based cannabis company with big plans for McKeesport has suddenly become a giant in the world of legal pot. Tallahassee, Fla.-based Trulieve Cannabis Corp. has completed the acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., of Tempe, Ariz., in a deal valued at $1.4 billion, making Trulieve the biggest legal cannabis operator in the U.S. based on second quarter sales, store count and cultivation capacity, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic said in a note to investors.

www.post-gazette.com

