CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MO

Springfield daycare wins Better Business Bureau Trust Award

By Chris Six
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nP3n_0cRNjQwk00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The executive director of a before and after school program in Springfield is being recognized by the Better Business Bureau for helping parents and students during the pandemic.

The Trust Award honors a person who has gone above and for their community. Stephanie Brown says East Grand Community Services opened a full-time daycare when school went virtual and parents needed to go work.

The school currently has 60 students and only serves Bingham and Pitman Elementary, where about 75% of students are on free-or-reduced lunch.

Brown says the center had four staff members and had to hire ten more since opening the full-time daycare.

“So there was definitely a lot of staffing challenges there still, as there are everywhere in the city right now it’s a challenge to find staff and especially staff that are passionate and care about the kids because it takes a lot of patience,” said Brown.

Brown says grants from The Community Foundation of the Ozarks, Greene County and the state, helped keep staff employed.

The BBB and OzarksFirst have had a partnership for four years to recognize local efforts with the Trust Awards.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

MSU signs agreement with the Springfield Daily Citizen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University will be home to a new local news outlet, the Springfield Daily Citizen. The Springfield Daily Citizen says it is dedicated to in-depth journalism and will be run as a nonprofit. MSU is teaming up with the news outlet by providing space in one of the MSU dorms. Former […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Springfield, MO
Education
KOLR10 News

CoxHealth employees face vaccine mandate deadline

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – October 15, 2021, is the deadline for CoxHealth employees to get vaccinated. When the healthcare provider announced this mandate over the summer, employees knew they had until today to make a decision between their job, or getting the vaccine. Friday is a day that could determine the future of many careers. OzarksFirst […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare#Pitman Elementary#The Community Foundation#Bbb#Ozarksfirst
KOLR10 News

Missouri medical marijuana residency requirement dropped

Republic, Mo. — A federal judge recently eliminated the residency requirement for Medical Marijuana dispensaries, cultivators, and manufacturers. “Amendment 2 was structured for the residents of Missouri,” Co-Owner of Easy Mountain Drew Biene said. “It was for Missouri businesses. It was structured was Missouri business owners. They made sure that 51 percent of ownership of […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

1K+
Followers
448
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy