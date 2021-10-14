CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Trump tells Republicans not to vote in 2024 until 2020 election is ‘solved’

By The Associated Press
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wQcOp_0cRNj1D400

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Republicans will not vote in the midterm and general elections until supposed voter fraud in the 2020 election is “solved.”

“If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ‘22 or ‘24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do,” the former president’s statement read.

President Joe Biden defeated Trump, who was the incumbent, by a 306-232 electoral margin. Trump and Republican allies have made a myriad of claims of voter fraud since. Almost every lawsuit regarding voter fraud in the 2020 election was dropped or dismissed.

Recounts and audits have found no evidence of widespread irregularities. Federal elections officials called the 2020 election the most secure in American history.

In fact, on Dec. 4, Trump’s campaign and others attempting to contest the election lost multiple court cases in six states on a single day .

A little more than a month later, a group of Trump supporters riled up by his allies stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The rioters beat and bloodied an overwhelmed police force, sent lawmakers running for their lives and caused $1 million in damage. More than 630 people have been charged criminally in the riot, the largest prosecution in Justice Department history.

A recent Senate Judiciary Committee report detailed how Trump’s actions led to a near-revolt at department headquarters that receded only after senior officials warned of a mass resignation, with one White House lawyer describing efforts to undo the election as a “murder-suicide pact.”

Election integrity has since been used as justification for some states — mostly led by Republicans — to pass sweeping changes to voting laws.

The November 2022 midterm elections will see 34 Senate seats and all 435 House of Representatives seats contested. Then, 2024 will be the next presidential election. Trump has not said definitively whether he will run again.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Trump sues U.S. House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, alleging it made an illegal request for his White House records. Trump asserted in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

White House: Biden 'has no intention to lead an insurrection'

As part of its comprehensive investigation, the bipartisan House committee examining the Jan. 6 attack is seeking materials from the White House — not because the Biden administration bears responsibility for the insurrectionist riot, but because its predecessor does. As we've discussed, Donald Trump, eager to hide as much information...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Federal Elections#Election Fraud#Ap#American#Justice Department#White House#House Of Representatives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CNBC

Trump sues Jan. 6 Capitol riot committee in bid to block records requests

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit seeking to block White House records from his tenure there being obtained by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters. The suit accuses the select committee and its chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, of harassing Trump and senior members...
POTUS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

1K+
Followers
638
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy