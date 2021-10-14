Grimm examines fairy tales with a twist

Lamb is about a strange thing that happens to two people who resolutely refuse to acknowledge it as anything other than normal. The tension between the absurd and the mundane is the heart of this doodle of a film, which is the directorial debut of Valdimar Jóhannsson, who wrote the script with the novelist and poet Sjón. The first time the sturdy fabric of life on the Icelandic sheep farm where the film takes place rips open, husband and wife Ingvar (Hilmir Snær Guðnason) and Maria (Noomi Rapace, who’s Swedish, but who lived in Iceland as a child) stare at each other in shocked silence. And then, with a tilt of an eyebrow, they incorporate this addition into their lives, still not exchanging a word. It’s not until Ingvar’s ne’er-do-well sibling Pétur (Björn Hlynur Haraldsson) turns up in the second act, having been ingloriously ejected from his life in the city in what seems to be a regular occurrence, that someone dares mention out loud that something unusual is going on. He’s quickly shushed, Ingvar telling him firmly that “There’s nothing for us to talk about.”

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO