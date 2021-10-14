CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimm examines fairy tales with a twist

By Kerry Reid
CHICAGO READER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Cheers and Into the Woods got together for an unprotected hookup, the end result might be a bit like Michael Dalberg’s Grimm, now in a world premiere with Theatre Above the Law under Josephine Czarnecki’s direction. The conceit is that the characters from the Brothers Grimm fairy tales (Little Red, Rumpelstiltskin, Hansel and Gretel, etc.) have taken shelter in a cabaret bar where Jakob Grimm (Maxwell Peters) keeps showing up, seeking his lost brother Wilhelm. By reenacting the stories, the characters hope to clue Jakob into what he’s really looking for. “The only way out is through,” warns Little Red (Delilah Rose Lane), who is all grown up, but disturbingly still looks like a child.

