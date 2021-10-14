CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 30 markets saw the biggest jump in tech job postings

By Ty West
Albuquerque Business First
 4 days ago
Tech job postings continue to rise in major metros across the nation. These 30 markets led the way for growth over the past year.

Related
FOX59

Amazon aims to hire 3,000 Hoosiers for seasonal jobs

Amazon plans to hire 3,000 Hoosiers as part of a national hiring push for seasonal workers. The company said the positions have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations. According to Amazon, many seasonal employees return each […]
INDIANA STATE
CBS Boston

Amazon Hiring For 1,500 Seasonal Jobs In Massachusetts, Offering Sign-On Bonuses Up To $3,000

BOSTON (CBS) — Amazon announced Monday it is hiring for 150,000 seasonal positions across the United States, including about 1,500 jobs in Massachusetts. CBS News reports that’s a bigger holiday goal than last year, when the company sought to add 100,000 temporary workers. Amazon says the positions have an average starting pay of $18 per hour and sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 are being offered. Click here for more information on how to apply. Amazon has increased pay and benefits amid the ongoing worker shortage, CBS News reports. “We’re spending a lot of money on signing and incentives,” Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky told an analysts call in July. “And while we have very good staffing levels, it’s not without a cost. It’s a very competitive labor market out there, and certainly, the biggest contributor to inflationary pressures that we’re seeing in the business.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Monroe Local News

Roundup of this week’s job postings

If you missed one of our job postings this week, here is a roundup. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web between Oct. 10 – 14, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
JOBS
Birmingham Star

US consumer prices make biggest year-to-year jump in 13 years

Consumer prices rose steadily yet again for the month of September, according to Department of Labor data, and the year-to-year increase is now the highest it's been in years. Consumer prices rose 0.4% in September, a slightly higher increase than in August. This puts the year-to-year increase at 5.4%, which is the biggest jump since 2008.
BUSINESS
American Banker

Stripe job postings suggest a return to cryptocurrency

The digital payments firm Stripe is building a team to create products related to cryptocurrency and other digital assets to meet demand it says is coming from developers. Guillaume Poncin, Stripe's head of engineering for banking and financial products, will lead the cryptocurrency unit. Poncin is recruiting engineers and designers to build the technology to support cryptocurrency.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

My 3 Biggest Stock Market Predictions for October

Investors should brace for profit warnings and margin compression. The volatility will create plenty of buying opportunities. China's property market will remain a significant concern. October is shaping up to be an important month for the stock market's direction going into 2022. A lot is going on, including potential profit...
STOCKS
Editor at Global Perspectives

U.S. Surge in Inflation, "Biggest jump in 13 years likely to last."

According to the Department of Labor data, the year-to-year increase is the highest it's been in the last 13 years. A number of factors are shaping this trend. The price of gasoline advanced 42.1% in the 12 months ended September compared to the 42.7% annual increase in August, according to the most recent inflation data published October 13, 2021, by the U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
The Next Web

Guess who’s the biggest investor in self-driving tech? It rhymes with Bambung

Every year, more and more money is being poured into driverless car tech, with car makers and other huge corporations betting that this’ll be the next big “thing” in the automotive industry. A new study by Leasing Options, a British car rental firm, reveals which companies have been making the...
CARS
dtnpf.com

Even $70,000-Plus a Year Top Pay for a Service Tech Gets No Takers in This Job Market

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (DTN) -- Owen Palm had hope early in the summer. The CEO of 21st Century Equipment, a 16-dealership John Deere network that straddles the Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado state borders, had hoped the end of the federal government's extra unemployment stipend, an added $300, would bring back prospective employees that had become desperately difficult to find.
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Tech feels labor market crunch

Openings for tech jobs like engineer or software developer have spiked as an already tight U.S. job market weathers the economy-wide effects of the pandemic. The big picture: Tech workers were in high demand pre-pandemic, and the COVID era's rapid moves to digital further intensified that need. By the numbers:...
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

Top 5 tech tips for a post-pandemic business

Tom Merritt tells you how to recover or thrive in a post COVID-19 world. The COVID-19 pandemic moved a lot of people into remote work and online shopping, and even as lockdowns slowly ease, new patterns of behavior are emerging. Is your business ready to bounce back with the rest of the world?
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechRepublic

10 job boards designed for tech professionals

The job market has been moving and shaking since COVID-19 began. It's a job seeker's market, and these 10 websites specialize in matching tech professionals with the companies that want them. If you haven't heard about "the Great Resignation," then your job satisfaction is likely better than that of the...
INTERNET
